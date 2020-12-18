Penalty drama, two lockdowns and an All-Ireland final six days before Christmas - Galway aiming to upset Dubs

GALWAY’S marathon quest for an EirGrid All-Ireland U-20 football title started with a penalty shootout against Mayo and will culminate, two lockdowns later, in a Croke Park final against Dublin six days before Christmas.

Safe to say that Nostradamus could not have predicted such an outlandish scenario – or that it would take over ten months to even complete the mission.

Galway boss Donal Ó Fátharta certainly didn’t see it coming back in February.

“We didn't even practise penalties at that stage,” he says, recalling their 3-2 penalty shootout victory back over Mayo.

Their opponents boasted Oisín Mullin, who will feature for James Horan’s seniors on the same All-Ireland bill this Saturday, along with fellow senior panellists Rory Brickenden, Paul Towey and Mark Moran.

But Galway eventually prevailed in that Connacht quarter-final, after normal and extra-time couldn’t separate the sides at Castlebar. It wasn’t the first obstacle this would overcome in this crazy Covid year.

“It was just something you had to deal with. We were playing a very strong Mayo team and three or four of those have pushed on … I think four of that Mayo team are on the Mayo (senior) panel,” Ó Fátharta points out.

“So, look, we couldn't have foreseen it. But everything that was thrown at us, we tried to adapt and use common sense and not to have ownership and not to be putting pressure on guys.

“There were external pressures from society and the pandemic and families, I'm assuming; everyone had their own ship to sail. We took a step back and gave the ownership to the guys to work on their own fitness and to do what they needed to do with the guidance of our guys, our S&C guys and stuff. That's all we did.

“Six weeks ago it was similar enough,” he continues. “We were blunt enough with the guys and said, 'We'll let you know as soon as we know. You'll hear a lot of rumours, but our WhatsApp group is the information group.’ That's what we did, nothing special, nothing extraordinary.”

Matters took another complicated turn when, after a seven-month hiatus, the competition resumed only for Galway (and their opponents Kerry) to face a clutch of Covid-related withdrawals ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final in October.

Galway again survived, coming from behind to win by 1-15 to 1-10. But instead of playing Dublin a week later, Level 5 restrictions pulled the shutters down again. Until now.

“I won't beat about the bush there, that was a very tough week,” Ó Fátharta says of that semi-final build-up. “The first thing that was in my mind was the health of the guys … to make sure those guys are fine.

“Of course, they were thinking about football - but that was secondary. By the Wednesday we were beginning to get a handle on things, we had one or two more maybe on Thursday, so it kind of was a second wave, shall we say.

“We did go out and beat Kerry but, to be honest, the game was secondary. It was nice to come through and it's nice to be looking forward to Saturday as well, but I wouldn't like to go through that week again.”

The same counties met at the semi-final stage in last year’s EirGrid U-20 championship, Tom Gray’s Dublin overcoming a Galway team then managed by Pádraic Joyce. His successor reckons that game will have little or no bearing on Saturday’s final, so much has happened in the interim.

Win or lose, Covid restrictions decree that Ó Fátharta and his players, plus their Sky Blue opponents, must clear out of Croker before the senior decider.

“It wouldn't have bothered me anyway,” he insists. “I'd like to see the match but I'd feel a little bit uneasy that a group of guys from Galway would be watching a match and the parents of, or siblings of, the Dublin guys and the Mayo guys wouldn't be there … it's best to just clear out and leave them at it.”

