Pearce Hanley announces retirement with immediate effect after 169 AFL appearances

Mayo’s Pearce Hanley has called time on his AFL career, announcing his retirement with immediate effect.

The Ballaghaderreen clubman first traveled down under in 2007 and will go down as one of the most successful converts from Gaelic football to Aussie Rules.

He played 169 times in stints with Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast Suns, a feat which marks him out as the fourth ‘most capped’ Irishman to have played in the AFL after Jim Stynes, the still-active Zach Tuohy and Tadhg Kennelly.

Hanley has struggled with injury in recent seasons, playing 40 games since his switch to the Gold Coast four seasons ago and opted to step away.

"It's obviously been on my mind for a while and I made the decision a few days ago and haven't had any regrets since," he said.

"I think great clubs are built off great people and the Suns have that.

"I'll continue to be on this journey with them, but I’ll be watching on from the stands."

