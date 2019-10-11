Pádraic Joyce set to become new Galway football manager

Two-time All-Ireland winner Pádraic Joyce is set to become the new manager of the Galway football team.

He has been recommended for the position by the executive of the County Board and delegates at next Friday night's meeting are expected to rubber-stamp his appointment.

Joyce, who won All-Ireland medals with the Tribesmen in 1998 and 2001, was the long-time favourite to succeed Kevin Walsh. However, former Limerick, Laois and Tipperary manager John Kearns was also interviewed.

Joyce, who represented Ireland in the Compromise Rules series against Australia, coached Galway to win this year's Connacht U-20 title. They were beaten by Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

His new backroom team includes his former team-mate John Divilly, who coached UCD to Sigerson Cup wins in 2016 and 2018, Michael O'Domhnaill and John Concannon.

A statement from the Galway County Board confirmed that the interview committee would be recommending Joyce and his selectors for ratification to the County Board.

