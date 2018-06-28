Sport Gaelic Football

Thursday 28 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Denmark DNK 0

France FRA 0

Full Time

Australia AUS 0

Peru PER 2

Full Time

Iceland ISL 1

Croatia CRO 2

Full Time

Nigeria NGA 1

Argentina ARG 2

Full Time

Mexico MEX 0

Sweden SWE 3

REPORT

South Korea KOR 2

Germany GER 0

REPORT

Switzerland SUI 2

Costa Rica CRI 2

Full Time

Serbia SRB 0

Brazil BRA 2

Full Time

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

France FRA

Argentina ARG

Uruguay URY

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Paul Rouse set to stay on as Offaly manager after promising start on Faithful sideline

24 June 2018; Offaly manager Paul Rouse during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Offaly and Clare at Bord Na Mona OConnor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
24 June 2018; Offaly manager Paul Rouse during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Offaly and Clare at Bord Na Mona OConnor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

PAUL ROUSE is expected to be remain as Offaly senior football manager for 2019 after overseeing a turnaround in the Faithful’s fortunes following their shock Leinster SFC loss to Wicklow.

The Tullamore clubman took the role as interim boss following the sacking of Stephen Wallace and helped Offaly to a Qualifier win over Antrim before falling narrowly to Clare last weekend.

Rouse, who lives in Dublin and has a young family, and his management team of Rhode duo Stephen Darby and Alan McNamee, as well as his brother John, are understood to have expressed interest in staying on in a full-time capacity. It is also believed that county board officials are keen to retain their services.

Indo Sport

