Paul Rouse set to stay on as Offaly manager after promising start on Faithful sideline

PAUL ROUSE is expected to be remain as Offaly senior football manager for 2019 after overseeing a turnaround in the Faithful’s fortunes following their shock Leinster SFC loss to Wicklow.

The Tullamore clubman took the role as interim boss following the sacking of Stephen Wallace and helped Offaly to a Qualifier win over Antrim before falling narrowly to Clare last weekend.

Rouse, who lives in Dublin and has a young family, and his management team of Rhode duo Stephen Darby and Alan McNamee, as well as his brother John, are understood to have expressed interest in staying on in a full-time capacity. It is also believed that county board officials are keen to retain their services.

