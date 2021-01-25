Paul Murphy to replace David Clifford as Kerry captain while Paul Galvin linked to coaching role

Paul Murphy of Kerry in action against Niall Sludden of Tyrone during last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Experienced Kerry defender Paul Murphy is set to replace David Clifford as Kingdom captain for 2021.

After securing back-to-back county SFC titles last year, East Kerry once again have earned the right to choose Kerry’s captain and they have nominated the 2014 All-Ireland winner as skipper for the new season.

Murphy was eligible for East Kerry selection once more in 2020 after Rathmore’s relegation from the senior grade the previous season. And as the longest serving East Kerry player on the Kingdom squad, Murphy has been nominated to lead Peter Keane’s side into the new season, with Clifford making way.

Murphy (29) had a brief stint as skipper in 2019 under Eamon Fitzmaurice. County champions Dr Crokes had delayed nominating a captain until their interest in the All-Ireland club championship came to an end.

It is also understood that Keane has made two more additions to his backroom team. Gavin Rackard, Connacht Rugby’s performance nutritionist, and Kevin Beasley, who was in the squad during Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s tenure are set to join the set up while Paul Galvin and Kieran Cronin are being linked with a return to Kerry as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2020.

