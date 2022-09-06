| 14.4°C Dublin

Paul Mannion’s magic has fans posing questions that he’d prefer they’d stop asking

Conor McKeon

Kilmacud Crokes' Paul Mannion. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Kilmacud Crokes' Paul Mannion. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There was a run of years in the middle part of the last decade when Dublin football cognoscenti warmed the late autumn/early winter months by huddling together on Parnell Park’s terraces and admiring the exploits of Diarmuid Connolly.

St Vincent’s were in their modern pomp, appearing in five county finals in a row between 2013 to 2017, winning four. Connolly had entered his long-awaited mature phase.

