Paul Mannion’s magic has fans posing questions that he’d prefer they’d stop asking

There was a run of years in the middle part of the last decade when Dublin football cognoscenti warmed the late autumn/early winter months by huddling together on Parnell Park’s terraces and admiring the exploits of Diarmuid Connolly.

St Vincent’s were in their modern pomp, appearing in five county finals in a row between 2013 to 2017, winning four. Connolly had entered his long-awaited mature phase.

Those conditions, and the less prescribed mechanics of club football, gave stage for Connolly to produce moments of occasionally stunning quality and invention.

Between the swell of matured elite underage players and some top-line ‘imports’, the Dublin club scene heaved with high-spec talent, drawing learned football people from exotic outposts like Meath, Louth and Cavan to take in the blitz-style knockout stages.

But there was no argument around the outstanding player or the biggest draw. Connolly was untouchable. Roughly speaking, that’s where Paul Mannion sits now: undisputed number one player on the Dublin club scene.

It spoke of his enduring class that on Sunday, an afternoon when Shane Walsh made his debut for Kilmacud Crokes and lightning struck twice in the form of two Rory O’Carroll goals, Mannion dominated post-match conversation.

Crokes’ 3-25 to 1-6 win over Templeogue/Synge Street was his first appearance since returning from a summer in America and his first championship game since suffering a knee injury in the Leinster club semi-final against Portarlington on December 18 in Croke Park.

Neither injury nor absence has dimmed Mannion’s potency in any discernible way.

He doesn’t have Connolly’s range of passing or the same audacity. But for influence; scoring, ball-winning, general menace – the effect is more or less comparable. Mannion, like Connolly in his heyday, just seems to have another gear and all the time and space in the world.

On Sunday, Walsh came on as a late sub. Appearing conscious not to hog the ball, he scored one point. A soft opening to his time in Dublin.

The dexterity of his kicking and exceptional ball-carrying make it impossible that Walsh won’t significantly improve Crokes’ already considerable lot. But it would be impossible for anyone to exert the sort of influence on the team as Mannion, consistently displaying the sort of quality that wouldn’t be out of place in a Dublin jersey.

In June, speaking from his summer lodgings in Boston, Mannion admitted to being close to the point of no return with Dublin’s senior footballers.

“I do feel like I have kind of drawn a line under it now,” he explained. “I’ve been just enjoying the time with the club and as I have said a few times now the opportunity to spend time on different things, I’m quite happy now.”

The wording didn’t completely rule it out. But in various media appearances over the past 18 months, the repeated questioning about a comeback with Dublin has become increasingly awkward.

In those moments, if Mannion’s slightly pained expression said anything, it was: ‘take the hint’.

Nevertheless, the case is rare in an elite football county: a top five player in his peak years who isn’t playing for the county team out of choice (see also: Jack McCaffrey).

The deeper nuance here is that when Dublin lost to Kerry this year, their starting inside forward line got just one score from play, Cormac Costello’s brilliantly finished goal from an albeit low-percentage chance.

Nothing stuck. The Kerry defence, comprising most of the same men run ragged in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay, authoritatively won their battles.

Since then, some Dublin supporters have found sanctuary in a fantasy where Con O’Callaghan was fit and the result, adjusted accordingly.

What there is no doubt about, however, is that Mannion’s absence has dulled that part of the Dublin team.

His ball-winning, speed, strength – so long as Mannion continues to churn out performances like last Sunday’s, people will wonder and speculate and continue to pose the question.

Some might take that as a compliment, affirmation that despite not being exposed to an inter-county set-up for two years, his play is still of pure enough quality that a return is viable.

With Mannion, though, you get the impression he’d just prefer if people would stop asking.