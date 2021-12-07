Paul Mannion’s fine form is becoming another unwelcome distraction for Dublin

Kilmacud Crokes will welcome the decision by the Leinster Council a few weeks back to stage the provincial club football championship semi-finals in Croke Park, their game with Portarlington, the bolters in the east this year, fixed for Saturday week at 5pm.

At least, as Crokes manager Robbie Brennan wryly observed after his side’s four-point win over Meath champions Wolfe Tones on Sunday, some of his younger players who got lost on the short trip down the M3 to Navan will know their way across the city to a venue they are familiar with as supporters of the Dublin football team!

No doubt, as Tones manager Micheál McDermott suggested about Páirc Tailteann in Navan, the good surface that the provincial body had sought for mid to late December games, will suit their expansive game.

The surface and surroundings are likely to be appreciated by Paul Mannion more than anyone else. Not that he doesn’t ‘go’ on poorer ground – Mannion’s pedigree is such that he glides over all underfoot conditions – but it won’t be lost on him that on the very weekend 12 months earlier at around the same time, he was tying up the loose ends as Dublin helped themselves to a sixth successive All-Ireland title.

His role was off the bench throughout last year’s championship, having apparently come back later to training which was a first remote sign that his appetite for the inter-county game was not what it once was.

When it emerged in early 2021 that he was sitting out Dublin’s season, it looked like a temporary fix but his words on the matter in June clearly pointed to a player who had fallen out of love with the game.

“It just got to a point where I had other things going on and I wanted to just spend time on that and doing other things, whether it’s work or family life, friends, social weekends, stuff like that, over the last kind of year or so probably lost that bit of balance. I just felt the commitment of the inter-county game, just pretty heavy,” he said at the time.

By then Mannion’s absence was being overshadowed by Stephen Cluxton’s self-imposed exile and the questions that were following the management on that.

But throughout the Dublin championship and again beneath the strong winter sun in Navan on Sunday, Mannion again provided a highlights reel of what a special talent he is.

His long-range kicking was sublime, with four of his five points from play coming from 40 metres or more. It looked effortless to him and was certainly the difference between Crokes being brought into a battle they might not have otherwise have survived.

Apart from his point-taking, there was his general game-management, the pass that led to the Crokes goal being typical of his vision and elegance in possession.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell might have mixed emotions on it, great in the first instance that a player of his calibre has retained all the qualities that have made him a three-time All-Star but frustration at the prospect of carryover into 2022 when there has surely been a desire to draw a line under it and resolve any issues that were there.

So far there are no indications that Mannion is on his way back to Dublin. Quite the opposite in fact. Brennan expressed a personal view after the Dublin final that he was unlikely to return, while the player declined to speak about it after the same game.

But because his club form is so strong and the games have been before live TV audiences – next week is likely to be shown on RTÉ too – the reminders about what he can do have been coming thick and fast.

Cluxton will be 40 soon and it’s hard to see him ending his exile while Jack McCaffrey’s immersion into the medical world probably compromises a return at this stage.

But Kilmacud’s prominence these weekends places Mannion front and centre, and the longer his absence endures, or at least has no line drawn under it, the more it will follow Dublin just like Cluxton did last year. And Dublin don’t need that as a new season approaches.

You can imagine since last August some of his former Dublin colleagues have been leaning heavily on him to reverse his decision.

In the past Dublin have been able to absorb such losses. Mannion himself missed out on the 2015 All-Ireland win as he headed to China, while McCaffrey was out for 2016, yet they kept winning.

But now he just seems so much more indispensable. Farrell can’t be enjoying these Saturday night/Sunday afternoon spectacles in the same way as the rest of us are, knowing that he remains out of reach.