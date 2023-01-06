Paul Mannion unlikely to feature for Kilmaud Crokes in All-Ireland club semi-final

Kilmacud Crokes player Paul Mannion is back running but is unlikely to feature against Kerins O’Rahillys on Sunday. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Paul Mannion is unlikely to play any part in this weekend’s All-Ireland club SFC semi-final, according to his Kilmacud Crokes team-mate Andrew McGowan.

The Dublin star has been working his way back from a knee injury, with manager Robbie Brennan stating he Mannion was making good progress in his recovery. However, he won’t play against Kerry side Kerins O’Rahillys in Croke Park on Sunday.

“He’s back on the pitch and he’s back doing runs, but he hasn’t quite yet joined the group,” McGowan said. “It’s great to see him back. ​

“I think it would be a bit of a stretch (for him to play) from where he’s at.

“The fact that he hasn’t actually done anything with us, and he’s only just been doing runs and getting strength back in that leg, I think it would be a bit of a stretch to see him play.”

Crokes have been impressive as they set about bouncing back from their agonising All-Ireland final defeat to Kilcoo, and come into this weekend’s game as overwhelming favourites.

However, pointing to their surprise Leinster final defeat to Longford’s Mullinalaghta in 2018, McGowan insists they have to be wary against the Kerry side.

“The first thing that comes to mind is that they’re a big, physical team. They have fielders throughout the pitch and they have danger men who we need to keep a close eye on, or we could leave ourselves vulnerable.

“You’re playing against teams who know what it takes to win in those close circumstances.

"They’re very difficult teams to overcome so we definitely have our work cut out for us this weekend.

“Personally I’d never look to anything with bookies or anything like that. I try to avoid any kind of even knowledge of it.

“When you look back against Mullinalaghta, we were heavy favourites for them at the time. I knew that at the time.

“I think it’s the last time I ever actually looked up odds on a game, ever.

“And look, they beat us. At the end of the day, Croke Park as well – it’s a perfect pitch, anyone could take it.”