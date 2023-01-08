Paul Mannion set to play for Kilmacud Crokes in All-Ireland club final

Paul Mannion could yet play a part for Kilmacud Crokes in the All-Ireland club football final in two weeks’ time, according to his manager Robbie Brennan.

Mannion was part of a Crokes squad against Kerins O’Rahillys yesterday for the first time since late summer, having undergone ankle surgery after injuring it in the Dublin SFC. However, he was not called into action.

Brennan said a further two weeks of rehabilitation will bring him a long way to participation, adding Mannion was “close” to playing.

However, the question remains as to how quickly he can adapt, having not played since August.

“I don’t know if you were looking at him in there but he’s running and he’s kicking and I think everybody is happy with where he’s at,” said Brennan. “It’s just whether he’s able to go back in; he hasn’t played since August, so it’s a big ask.

“But he has another couple of weeks, the final was always possibly the plan for him time-wise, but if he can play or not is another thing. And obviously, as I keep saying, he’s got the inter-county season ahead of that and it’s only one game for us so he’s got to balance all of that.”

Crokes had to scramble to preserve a lead in a game they should have won much more comfortably, with full-forward Dara Mullin having to clear his lines in a tight finish.

Brennan admitted the frantic finish was a reminder of the manner of their defeat in last year’s All-Ireland final.

“It looked like it was deja vu all over again! Which is obviously a problem for us that we need to look at,” he said.

“It’s the same thing every time – you’re nearly expecting it to go in at this stage.

“To allow ourselves to be in that position was the most disappointing aspect. We were in control, took the foot off. To be fair to O’Rahillys, they came back into it. They’re a good team. So plenty to work on."

For Crokes, it was another clean sheet, their fifth in succession, since the Dublin semi-final against Thomas Davis and a better test than they had in Leinster against Naas, Portarlington or The Downs.

For Kerins O’Rahillys, David Moran delivered a big performance at midfield with manager William Harmon paying a big tribute afterwards but refusing to speculate if he will commit to Kerry for another year.

“He’s a phenomenal man, a phenomenal person, a phenomenal player. Today out there, I’m looking forward to watching back but I think some of the fielding was top-of-the-range stuff. He gave a real exhibition of catching.”