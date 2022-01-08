Paul Mannion set to miss remainder of Crokes’ All-Ireland bid after knee operation

PAUL Mannion has undergone surgery on his knee and is now a major doubt for Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland club campaign.

The former Dublin star, who in the last week ruled out a return to the county panel, had been struggling with a knee injury suffered in the Leinster club semi-final against Portarlington last month.

He was named to start in Saturday's provincial final victory over Naas but was one of three late changes to Crokes' starting 15 and wasn't in Croke Park on the night.

Afterwards, Crokes manager Robbie Brennan confirmed that Mannion had left it until the 11th hour in a bid to play but having failed to come through the required fitness tests, was recommended to undergo surgery.

Mannion went under the knife on Friday.

"He was trying every little bit he could, whether it was strapping and looking at injections and everything else," Brennan revealed.

"But it just wasn't going to happen so he went in and they decided no, he'd need to get a little minor op done on it so he's managed to get that done and out of the way now."

Brennan insisted he didn't know how long Mannion would be out for but with an All-Ireland semi-final against the Connacht champions fixed for January 29th and the final two weeks later, it is unlikely he will be fit to play any further part in their campaign.