Paul Mannion scoops Man of Match award as Dublin lead way in Team of the Year

Paul Mannion was named Man of the Match after Dublin reclaimed the All-Ireland title with a 1.15 to 1.13 victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Mannion scored five points – four from play – in a fine performance as the Dubs brought the Sam Maguire trophy back to the capital for the first time since 2020.

Dessie Farrell’s men also led the way with six players named in the RTE Team of the Year while nine-time All-Ireland winner James McCarthy picked up the Player of the Year award.

Team of the Year

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Sean O’Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

David Clifford (Kerry)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Colm Basquel (Dublin)

After Sunday’s victory, Mannion hailed the Dublin supporters in the stands as the difference as the Boys in Blue came from behind to beat Kerry 1-15 to 1-13 in the All-Ireland final.

"We were disappointed to concede just before the half there,” he said.

“We knew that we were right in the game and we just needed to take control of it. We just needed to keep doing what we were doing in the first half. (Be) defensively solid and we knew that we would create chances."

“When we're getting squeezed on like we were in the second half, it gives us a massive boost. The supporters were unbelievable and that got us over the line."

The forward held nothing back with his assessment on the Dubs’ two point victory.

"It was a battle from start to finish,” he said. Fifteen men out there on their feet. We wore each other down. They are a great side with lots of great players.

“We knew that we had to work hard. We knew that if we made tackles we would get turnovers, we could play our game and we would have had a chance."

“We're a very tight knit bunch without us,” he referred to veterans like himself, Stephen Cluxton and Jack McCaffrey,

“The bond has grown over the last nine months, since losing last year and losing the year before. It was tough to watch. The lads took a lot of learnings and lessons from that. It is so sweet to get it back. We knew we had another one in us."