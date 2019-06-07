Paul Mannion has red card rescinded, Armagh's Brendan Donaghy has ban upheld by CHC

Dublin All Star Paul Mannion has been cleared to play in Sunday’s Leinster semi-final against Kildare.

Mannion was red-carded against Louth in the quarter-final. But the GAA’s Central’s Hearing Committee overturned the red card at a hearing on Thursday night.

He was reported by the match referee for ‘behaving in a way which was dangerous to an opponent’ But the CHC found the alleged infraction not proven and therefore no penalty was imposed.

Meanwhile, Armagh’s Brendan Donaghy will miss Sunday’s Ulster final replay against Cavan after his red card was upheld.

He was reported for ‘behaving in a way which is dangerous to an opponent. The CHC found the alleged infraction proven and imposed a one match ban. Unless Donaghy launches an appeal against the decision he will miss Sunday replay.

