Paul Mannion ‘happy out’ with his decision to leave Dublin fold

Christmas dinner was different for Paul Mannion compared to most people, as he tucked into a nut roast, instead of the usual turkey and ham, to keep in line with the vegan diet which he has followed in recent years.

The festive staples like Brussels sprouts and stuffing were also thrown into the mix, but this way of life has become part and parcel for Mannion, having switched from vegan 12 months ago due to cravings for eggs and dairy.

It takes a bit of work to retain muscle mass as an elite athlete in the absence of meat and fish, but “sustainable eating” and doing his bit for climate change is important to the six-time All-Ireland winner.

“It was more from just a sustainable eating point of view. I’d often get a bit paranoid about all the talk of climate change and the climate crisis,” he says. “It was just a decision from the point of view of living a bit more sustainably.”

Mannion is not your average footballer off the pitch – and he’s far from standard on it either, with his irresistible club form for Kilmacud Crokes leaving the Dublin faithful crying out for his return to the county fold.

That won’t happen in 2022, however, as he is “happy out” to take leave from Dessie Farrell’s squad for a second year in succession, with doubts about whether the 28-year-old will dazzle at county level again.

There is a lot that he doesn’t miss, but no longer being a link in the social chain of an inter-county squad takes some getting used to.

“The only things I think I missed this year are the…the friends, the social aspect to it. A lot of the guys in the dressing-room I count as some of my best friends. When you’re not on the team and they are, you can’t really maintain that same kind of friendship,” he says.

“There has to be that boundary there, which I totally understand and respect. So that’s it, really. Of course, you do miss the big days and the matches in Croke Park. “But at the same time, this year was entirely new to me – and I was able to do lots of different things, and just enjoy that time off. I just felt a lot less pressure in general.”

The recent wedding of former team-mate Paddy Andrews was the first time in a long while that Mannion rubbed shoulders with former Dubs but reunions are in short supply, as Jack McCaffrey and him found out recently.

“Lads are obviously getting married and having kids, so other priorities take over. Myself and Jack found that out the hard way earlier in the summer last year. We tried to get some social event going with lads who’d recently retired.

“And they were all like, ‘Lads, we have kids now, we can’t be doing this kind of thing’. We were like, ‘Ah, sh**, okay’. So I think it was just me and Jack that went out and had a pint on our own,” Mannion says.

One of that crew is clubmate Cian O’Sullivan, who walked away from football following his Dublin retirement last June due to persistent injuries taking their toll.

“I think his body just gave up on him earlier on in the year. He did everything he could to try and get back.

“He took weeks off, a couple of months even and maybe more, just rehabbing trying to get back for Dublin last year – and he just kept breaking down when he tried to come back, so he’s just given it up altogether, unfortunately,” he says.

There may be no Dublin comeback on the horizon for Mannion, but club duties are gladly keeping him busy as the Stillorgan superclub prepare for tomorrow’s AIB Leinster club SFC final against Naas in Croke Park.

The left-footed wizard insists that the provincial run has “just been magic for the whole club” and Robbie Brennan’s side crave a 60-minute performance after showing flashes of brilliance in their Leinster victories over Wolfe Tones and Portarlington.

Mannion’s class has been the one constant and that won’t change.