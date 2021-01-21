Paul Mannion casts doubt over Dublin future with plans to sit out 2021 season

Dublin’s Paul Mannion with Sam Maguire after the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

Paul Mannion is not expected to be part of Dublin's latest All-Ireland title defence in 2021.

After another Dublin stalwart, Michael Darragh Macauley announced his retirement earlier on Thursday, Mannion is to sit out the forthcoming season, casting doubt over whether he will play for Dublin again.

The Kilmacud Crokes man is 27 and has been one of the primary forwards in Gaelic football over the last three to four years.

He was late back to training however prior to the resumption of activity last September and didn't regain his starting place on the team as new manager Dessie Farrell persisted with Paddy Small at corner-forward.

Mannion did make an impact off the bench, especially in the second half of the All-Ireland final.

His departure, on top of Jack McCaffrey's last summer, is the most significant in a Dublin context as both players are getting out in their prime and it appears that they no longer have the motivation to win more or give the commitment required to achieve those goals.

Mannion leaves for now with six All-Ireland medals, 2013,2016,2017,2018,2019 and 2020 and successive PwC All-Stars in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

At his peak, there were few more elegant kickers of a ball than him with his performances in the second half of the All-Ireland semi-final against Mayo in 2019 and then the All-Ireland final replay against Kerry last year among his best.

He previously missed 2015 when he travelled to China for a year as part of his international commerce studies.

Macauley has called time on the colourful Dublin career that began when Pat Gilroy introduced him in 2010.

Never the most conventional midfielder, his powerful running game put opponents repeatedly on the back foot as he charged through the heart of defences.

Macauley was 'Footballer of the Year' in 2013 but his footprint on the Dublin team has been less evident since 2017.

He follows Paddy Andrews who stepped away last week. In the coming weeks, there will be speculation on the futures of Cian O'Sullivan, Kevin McManamon and Rory O'Carroll.

Read More

Online Editors