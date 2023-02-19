Paul Kingston to the fore as 13-man Laois overturn five-point deficit to defeat 14-man Carlow

Laois overturned a five-point second-half deficit to run out winners of this NFL 4 third-round tie at Netwatch Cullen Park. The O’Moore men seem to have a hex on their Barrow neighbours, and once again, it manifested itself here.

Ten yellow cards (two to Laois), three reds (one to Carlow) and a red to a Carlow official didn’t help the outsiders' cause. Ultimately, the home side shot nine wides and didn’t know how to break down a solid Laois defence.

Colm Hulton scored a 13th-minute goal for Carlow, with their rivals not scoring until the 20th minute when Paul Kingston converted a free. By half-time, the sides were level at 1-5 to 0-8, with the Laois free-taker landing six of their eight points.

Carlow captain Darragh Foley picked off two early second-half points, and when their full-back Mikey Bambrick drove forward and off-loaded, Eric Molloy was on hand to fire home a second Carlow goal.

Crucially, Laois hit back immediately with eight points on the trot, the pick coming from Brian Byrne. The yellow cards mounted and then Shane Buggy and Byrne saw red. Paul Kingston availed of an error in the Carlow defence to run through on goal and plant the ball in the net. Evan O’Carroll, the Laois full-forward, was red-carded, but by that stage, Laois were on their way to three out of three in the league.

Scorers - Laois: P Kingston 1-10 (7fs); E O’Carroll 0-3; B Byrne, M Barry (2fs) 02 each. Carlow: D Foley 0-5 (3fs); C Hulton, E Molloy 1-0 each; R Dunphy, N Hickey, S O’Neill (f) 0-1 each

Laois – S Osborne 6, S Greene 7, T Collins 7, R Piggott 6, S O’Flynn 7, M Timmons 7, B Byrne 7, K Lillis 7, K Swayne 7, M Barry 7, P Kingston 9, P O’Sullivan 7, E Lowry 7, E O’Carroll 8, C Murphy 7. Subs: D O’Connor 6 for Lowry (52), N Corbet 6 for Murphy (58), C Burke for Swayne (71), B Daly for Barry (75)

Carlow – C Cunningham 6, S Buggy 6, M Bambrick 7, D Curran 6, S Bambrick 7, J Morrissey 7, C Doyle 7, N Hickey 7, S Clarke 6, J Moore 7, C Hulton 7, J Clarke 7, R Dunphy 6, D Foley 7, C Crowley 6. Subs: E Molloy 7 for Crowley (26), C Lomax 6 for Hulton (54), L Roberts for M Bambrick (64), S O Neill for S Clarke (64).

Referee – J Hayes (Limerick)