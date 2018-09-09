Paul Kimmage sits down with Sean Cavanagh to talk retirement, the McManus 'incident' and how he 'never really knew' Mickey Harte

I sat down a couple of weeks ago with the first episode of Sharp Objects - the eight-part psychological thriller based on the novel by Gillian Flynn. It's about a reporter, Camille Preaker, who returns to her home of Wind Gap, Missouri to investigate the murder of two young girls.

Amy Adams, who plays the lead, has always been easy on the eye, but that first hour is not an easy watch. The town is a kip. Camille is an alcoholic. Her mother is a wagon. Her phone has a broken screen. Her car is an absolute wreck. Something really shitty has happened to this woman, but the plot is showing no inclination to thicken.

The Obsession by Seán Cavanagh, © Seán Cavanagh and Damian Lawlor 2018. Published by Black & White Publishing and available now in all good bookstores

The final scene has Camille taking a bath and I'm just getting interested when the credits roll. My wife, who has read the novel, fixes me with a look.

"Did you see it?"

"See what?"

"Show me the remote."

She freezes the last frame and the penny finally drops. "Jaysus". Camille's body is covered with scars.

There were no scars showing the first time I met Sean Cavanagh. It was the winter of 2012 and we were guests on iTalk Sport, a sports magazine show on Setanta TV. I had been working out of London when he won his three All-Irelands and knew little about his life or the place that had formed him, but he struck me as an absolute gentleman and a rock of good sense.

But what if we fast-forward and freeze the frame?

It's the first Sunday of August, 2016, and he's sitting in a car with his club-mate, Harry Loughran, and his younger brother, Colm. Three hours have passed since the defeat to Mayo in the All-Ireland quarter-final; he's wearing shorts and a tracksuit top and hasn't said a word.

He asks Harry to stop when they reach the square in Moy and leaves his keys, wallet and phone in the car as he sets off on foot along the banks of the Blackwater and through the fields to Benburb . . . time passing . . . darkness falling . . . Tyrone fans offering lifts:

"You alright there Sean?"

"I'm only out for a walk."

"Do you want a lift?"

"Nah, I'm just clearing my head."

It's 1.20am when he reaches Dungannon and a taximan spots him on the road. Cavanagh is numb with shock and shivering. The driver insists on taking him home. His wife, Fionnuala, has been out searching for hours but puts her rage on hold and prepares some food. He hasn't eaten for 15 hours and is shaking so much he can't control his knife and fork.

"I can't keep doing this," he says.

That night seemed a distant memory when we met in Moy on Tuesday. A year had passed since his retirement from Tyrone, his accountancy firm (Sean Cavanagh & Co) was flying and he had taken delivery of his just-published autobiography.

Paul Kimmage: Let's start with Croke Park last week and the All-Ireland final where you were invested on a number of fronts: former Tyrone captain, brother of Tyrone player, Tyrone fan, analyst for The Sunday Game.

Sean Cavanagh: Yeah, I played (against Dublin) in the semi-final last year and Mickey Harte had us absolutely 100 per cent convinced that we would never lose that game - which is probably the best thing about Mickey - but when you see them in the flesh you realise how strong they are physically, and how powerful they are. I remember saying to my wife Fionnuala that evening: "We're not close to that team. That team is on a different level." And I had that suspicion going into Sunday as well.

PK: How did it feel watching it?

SC: Aye, it's tough watching. It's tougher watching. I was sitting in the RTE box and it was sheer frustration at times; after half an hour I thought, 'We're not going to compete with these guys.' (Tyrone) have some great characters and I knew they would put up a decent fight, but Dublin were in a different place. Unless Kerry come, I don't think anyone is going to catch them for a few years.

PK: The Sunday Game showed a little clip of you sitting in the box before the game with (Pat) Spillane and (Ciaran) Whelan and someone else . . .

SC: Tomás (Ó Sé) wouldn't have been far away, and (Colm) O'Rourke.

PK: What about (Joe) Brolly?

SC: Yeah, it was the first time I spoke to him in 10 years.

PK: Really?

SC: I'd met him . . . well, I wouldn't say met him, but there was one night after the Conor McManus incident at the Irish Daily Star awards (in 2013). I was actually with Conor, standing at the bar, and Joe came creeping up with a jacket pulled over his head. As he got close, Conor rolled his eyes and said: "I'm safer clearing off here." I thought the same and walked away. But the last time I actually spoke to him was in 2008.

PK: So what happened on Sunday?

SC: I was there in the box and he came over and put me in a head lock.

PK: (laughs)

SC: No joke - that's what he did. He started talking about the match and I was playing it reasonably cool but sure it's water off a duck's back to that man.

"You're doing a book?"

"Aye, you're maybe not going to like it."

"Ahh! We're all living in a big boys' world. Just send me a copy."

"Well you might not like reading it."

"I don't care, just send me a copy."

But I'd say he'll love it, he's that type of man. He wasn't worried anyway, put it like that. Nothing seems to put him in a position of weakness.

PK: He doesn't take criticism well.

SC: Does he not?

PK: He'll pretend it doesn't bother him but he doesn't deal with it well.

SC: I wouldn't have thought that, I see him as a guy who doesn't care. His head works at a hundred miles an hour. I sat beside him in the first half and it zapped me of energy, my head was just fried. Michael Murphy sat beside him in the second half and said to me after, "I've a sore head. I need to go and sit out."

PK: (Laughs)

SC: "Michael says: "He had about five questions in and I hadn't a chance to reply to the first one."

"Conor Meyler is having a poor game."

"Who's that number 12?"

"Mattie Donnelly shouldn't be doing that there."

"How's your ma and da?"

"That was some score!"

PK: He doesn't listen.

SC: He mustn't.

PK: How frustrating is it for you - and I don't know if it is frustrating - but we're sitting here with a copy of your just-published autobiography and the first questions people who pick it up are going to ask are: "What does he say about Brolly? What does he say about Mickey Harte?"

SC: Yeah . . . (exhales)

PK: How many All Stars have you?

SC: Five.

PK: And three All-Irelands?

SC: Yeah.

PK: But that's the first thing they'll want to know.

SC: Yeah, people are always looking for controversy. It's the world we live in.

1 Something in the water

"He's a lucky boy, Chanelle, he was bloody dead."

"Do you do know, just when you say that, it actually nearly puts me off my food."

"Huh?"

"In the space of like ten minutes we're talking about two jockeys being resuscitated."

"It is what it is, Chanelle."

"I don't know honey. I know you're absolutely flying it this year, and I know it's hard, but I think this year is a good year honey to call it a day."

"What!"

"You heard me."

"This year is a good year to call it a day."

"Yeah."

"Why on earth would any year be a good year to call it a day?"

Tony and Chanelle McCoy

at dinner in 'Being AP'

PK: How many books - players' books - have you read?

SC: Not many. I read the (Lance) Armstrong books . . . the Roy Keane book . . . parts of Cathal McCarron's book . . . I wouldn't be a great (reader). Have I read Mickey's? No. Have I read Mugsy's (Owen Mulligan)? No, which is mad, because I genuinely don't know whether the feelings and experiences I've had in the game are a common trait.

PK: McCarron's is a book about addiction - an extreme. And one of the things that strikes me about your book is the extremes. Is there something in the water up here? Something about Tyrone?

SC: Maybe. I've never sat down with other people and spoken about it. It would probably be a good idea at some point if I sat down with a Peter Canavan say - someone I could be totally honest with: 'Was this you, Peter? Did you have these same feelings?'

PK: You've never done that?

SC: No.

PK: Why not? You've spent enough time with him!

SC: I know, I'm just thinking that as I'm chatting to you now: 'It would be a good idea to get a coffee with Canavan at some stage.'

PK: The first thing that surprised me about your book is the title, The Obsession', I watched you on The Sunday Game last week and saw the Sean Cavanagh we know - a very nice young man sitting politely as he was jostled off the mic by Whelan and Ó Sé.

SC: (Laughs)

PK: Obsession is not a word people would attribute to you.

SC: Aye, and when Damian (his ghost-writer, Damian Lawlor) was talking about titles it wasn't a word I'd have chosen myself, but it's grown on me. I maybe was obsessed with trying to push myself at times.

PK: Maybe? You're not sure?

SC: No, it was there, but it's only through doing the book that I'm seeing it for the first time. I remember lying in my room in CityWest [Hotel] at 3.40 in the morning after the '08 final. I'd gone to bed at one - just didn't want the attention - and spent three hours thinking about (a play from the game) when I'd cut-in from the wing and should have had a ping at goal: 'Why did I not go for goal?'

PK: Winning wasn't enough?

SC: No, I was always striving for more. There was an Ulster GAA awards (function) in Armagh last year and I sat for almost an hour with AP McCoy. He was saying the same things, how he never felt comfortable with people praising him, and always shouldered the burden when things went wrong. It was almost a light-bulb moment for me: 'God! Someone else feels like this!'

PK: Did he have any answers for you?

SC: He had the same fears: 'How am I going to fill this void when I retire?'

PK: And? How have you filled it?

SC: I've worked harder than ever. We had a fire here last September. It was a Monday night at 10 to 10 and I was working upstairs on my own when the electric went off. I went down to check the fuse board and a couple of guys, foreign guys, who were walking down the street came in shouting: 'Fire! Fire!' I looked up and one of the lights in the facia board had overheated. I phoned the fire brigade, grabbed some of the computer equipment and ran outside and within ten minutes the whole roof was going up . . . really, really scary stuff.

PK: How soon after you had retired was that?

SC: About four weeks.

PK: And you were here at 10.0?

SC: Yeah. I slept for about two hours that night, my head was absolutely fried, and got up at six the next morning and started making calls to find a temporary premises. We were relocated by six that evening - we lost one day - and as crazy as it sounds, I almost loved the challenge of it.

PK: (laughs)

SC: I remember sitting there on the Tuesday night - we had relocated to Armagh - and feeling this buzz of achievement that I had taken another challenge on and beaten it. I'm always busy but I love that feeling. I only enjoy life when things are thrown at me at a hundred miles an hour.

PK: I don't imagine that makes you easy to live with?

SC: Probably not. Fionnuala would tell you that I was a nightmare when I was playing with the county. We played Armagh up in Omagh, the first year I captained the team in 2014. It was a second-round qualifier, an embarrassing defeat, and I took it really bad. The following night, a Sunday, I went down to the gym at 10. I remember sitting there on my own thinking: 'What am I doing here? Why do I feel this need? You are not going to be playing county football for months.' But my head was already on 2015. So I don't know what it is, but whatever way I'm wired I can't settle. I don't feel I deserve to take time off or chill out.

PK: Ever sought counselling? Therapy?

SC: No.

PK: Do you not think you should?

SC: I don't think so.

PK: So what you did after that Mayo game was rational behaviour?

SC: No.

PK: That was borderline insanity.

SC: I place a lot of reliance and trust on Fionnuala, because she's a GP and I always assume she'll fix me. I'm a very positive/optimistic person about life. I get up every morning thinking: 'Right! What am I doing today? What am I going to achieve?' That's who I am. I am always trying to achieve.

PK: What's the point of the achievement?

SC: I love getting there, but it's a short hit. The craziest ten seconds of my life was standing on that pitch in Croke Park in 2003. I had just won an All-Ireland. We had beaten Armagh, our biggest rivals, and it was everything I had ever asked for in life, but (the buzz) was ten seconds. Suddenly, there's a crowd around you and you've to go in to do interviews. Five minutes later you're thinking: 'What next?'

PK: You trace this work ethic in the book to your parents and childhood.

SC: Yeah, I was never the type of guy who was happy lying idle, even as a child. The first day of the summer holidays would come and I would always be working somewhere: picking strawberries up the road, working in the bar, stacking shelves at the local supermarket, travelling with dad to the Four Seasons in Monaghan.

PK: When is the last time you took a holiday?

SC: We went to Majorca for five days in July but the truth is that Fionnuala forced me to do it . . . No, I did enjoy it, although I told her I'd need to go to the gym.

PK: (Laughs)

SC: And I was doing emails on the beach and all that but she knows who I am. There are times when she says: "Sean, that is not rational behaviour." But to me it makes sense. I'm happy like that.

PK: I can see why you enjoyed McCoy.

SC: Yeah, I remember watching his documentary, Being AP, and thinking: 'That's me! That's me!'

2 Black and White

I went into the changing room to gather my thoughts and in Clones you walk into a changing room where eighty per cent of the space is to the left-hand side - that's normally where Mickey went to give his team talks. But I sat on the right-hand side, where there was space for hardly anyone, and I burst into tears.

I bawled, trying to hide it from my team-mates, but you couldn't hide that.

"Jesus, Sean, what the fuck's going on?"

I told them: "This isn't football lads."

Mickey came over to me: "What's the deal?"

"I'm getting spat on, I've been bitten, I don't want to play this game."

Mickey and the lads calmed me down. I had already spent most of my Tyrone career getting special attention - shoulders, elbows, knees in the back - but that was nothing. This was my first taste of spitting and biting. A few of the guys came over and put their arms around my shoulder. "You'll be grand, we'll sort it out," they said.

Gormley came over too.

"What's the craic boy?"

"Your man is acting the bollox with me," I replied.

"Don't worry, we'll sort it," Gormley goes.

And they did.

Sean Cavanagh 'The Obsession'

PK: There's a moving passage in the book about Cormac McAnallen's death and a poem (by Brendan Kane) that was read by Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh at his funeral:

"A whistle blows hard and I awake from the dream,

I'm watching my own son play for the team

And maybe one day they'll announce His name,

As he steps out to play . . . The Beautiful Game."

SC: Yeah, over the grave.

PK: What if I was to suggest that that's actually bollocks, Sean? Gaelic football is not a beautiful game?

SC: (Nods.)

PK: The first time we met was the winter of 2012 and a magazine show called iTalk Sport on Setanta TV.

SC: I remember it.

PK: You told a story that day that was absolutely astonishing.

SC: The guy who hit me from behind in the under 16 game?

PK: That's the one. It was the first thing I looked for when I picked up the book. 'Will he put that in?' And it's here, a game against Ardboe; you're walking in at half-time and a guy jumps the fence and punches you in the head, sparking a mass brawl.

SC: Yeah, madness.

PK: Under 16?

SC: Yeah.

PK: And no repercussions for anybody?

SC: The clubs could have been fined but I can't remember.

PK: When that happens on the street we call it assault.

SC: Yeah, it probably would be.

PK: But the police weren't called? No one was charged?

SC: Well, literally everyone who was at that game ended up on the pitch, pushing and shoving and grappling. Is it right? No it isn't. Does it happen at every club in the country? I don't know. It certainly happens here, and it's not nice.

PK: But it's accepted?

SC: It's accepted because it's been happening for so long. That's the reality. And it's something I've witnessed from an early age. That's why, at times, I preferred basketball . . . I mean everyone references me and what happened with McManus but . . .

PK: We'll come to that, don't go there yet.

SC: Okay.

PK: There's another club game against Errigal Ciaran in September 2002 - you're blindsided by a shoulder and hit so hard your teeth are smashed, even though you're wearing a mouthguard.

SC (pinches and lifts his lip): Yeah, I've still got a big lump of scar tissue here.

PK: Three years later you're playing Cavan in an Ulster Championship semi-final - a game you recall in a passage in the book that is just extraordinary. You shake hands with this guy, the game starts and he's grabbing and pulling you off the ball.

SC: Yeah.

PK: Then he spits in your face?

SC: Yeah.

PK: And he keeps spitting in your face?

SC: Yeah.

PK: And the officials do nothing about it?

SC: That was the thing that really got to me. I remember going to the referee and the linesmen with the 'gob' running down my face and asking: "How can you let him away with this? How is this legal?" And the referee saying: "I didn't see anything."

PK: And you go in at half-time and break down in the dressing room?

SC: I was inconsolable. I remember Mickey coming over: "What's up? What's gone on?" And I just kept saying: "This is not football." It wasn't my vision of sport, or my sport.

PK: Now you're 23 years old at this stage. You've had your teeth smashed-in and guys who've run onto the pitch to punch you in the head. But this is the day that breaks you?

SC: He was spitting at me and biting me. I was getting nipped repeatedly and violently. I remember taking off my top that night - Fionnuala took a picture of it - and there was bruising all over my chest and back and und er my arm. I could accept getting the shoulder and having my teeth knocked out - whether it was intentional or not I don't know - but spiting and biting was crossing the line.

PK: It's very honest of you to tell that story. I've read a lot of footballers' autobiographies but that absolutely blew me away. Was (your ghost-writer) shocked?

SC: Yeah, he was shocked.

PK: But after the game you shake this fucker's hand?

SC: I know.

PK: How the fuck can you do that Sean?

SC: Well, there have been a couple of occasions since when I haven't shaken hands but I think I was in shock. I think it was pure shock. And it took me a while to get over it. The only exam I ever failed in my life was that Tuesday - my mind wasn't over it. Then, six days later, we played them in Clones again. He tried to do the same thing but I was a completely different animal. I remember my father-in-law, Charles, saying: "Don't let him put his hands on you. Just move him, move him, move him." And I did and had probably one of my best games. In fairness to him, he came over at the end and said: "You're a superb player Sean." But there is no excusing what he did six days earlier.

PK: I don't remember reading about any of this in the papers? Was there not a responsibility on you, and on Mickey Harte, and on others who saw what happened that day, to address it so it didn't happen again?

SC: Well, there lies the thing with the GAA - it's almost accepted, and that's a problem. Fionnuala has said it to me: "Do you want our son going through what you went through on the football field? Because I don't." And I'm sure, as a father, I'll be as protective as she is, and I would love if our games were fixed but I think it's a cultural thing.

PK: Another example is the international rules series.

SC: Yeah, that game in '06 in Croke Park was ridiculous. I remember a guy wrestling me to the ground before the ball was thrown in and thinking: 'How can this be a sport? How can you just pin someone on the ground and see that as a success?' But . . .

PK: Okay, let's talk about 'the incident' now and something else that's accepted. The month is August 2013; you're playing Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter-finals and have a narrow lead as the game nears its end. Conor McManus breaks for goal and you dive and pull him down - a move you describe in the book as "both calculated and cynical."

SC: Yeah.

PK: The game ends, you apologise to McManus and you're informed in the tunnel that Brolly has gone ballistic on TV. When did you actually watch it for the first time?

SC: The rant?

PK: Yeah.

SC: I can't remember whether it was that night or the following day but I had everyone throwing the line at me: "You can forget about (Sean Cavanagh) as a man." And if you Google Sean Cavanagh it still comes up. But have I watched it since? No.

PK: I was going to ask you to watch it now but let me remind you what he says because there's a context to it.

SC: Uh-huh.

PK: They cut to the studio and Michael Lyster turns to Brolly:

"You're looking pensive?"

"I want nothing to do with that to be quite honest, I think it's a disgrace."

"Why?"

Then Brolly just ignites: "I think it's an absolute disgrace; Mickey Harte jumping up-and-down and smiling afterwards - as if they've achieved something good! I'll tell you what they've achieved; they've achieved something absolutely rotten, and they're becoming a template for clubs and for counties all over the country now. Young teams going out - an under 16 on Wednesday night, two sweepers methodically pulling down the opposing team as they are coming up the field. This is how you do it! The euphemism for cheating is closing the game out."

SC: (Nods.)

PK: Then he says the cut off you that makes all the headlines but that was the context, and I think it's interesting.

SC: It is, yeah. Do I agree with a lot of it? Probably.

PK: The euphemism for cheating is closing the game out but we prefer the word 'cynical.'

SC: Yeah.

PK: What's is the difference?

SC: Well, if you to break it down in (that) context, and classify cheating as cynical, there's probably a lot of cheating that goes on in Gaelic football. I knew Conor McManus was more than likely going to score that day; I knew I was going to take a yellow card. I met Conor afterwards and he said he'd have done the same. Was it right? No, so that's an issue with the rules. What I'd like to see is the black card extended even further.

PK: Do you remember the last minute of last year's All-Ireland?

SC: Dublin grab five Mayo players and pull them to the ground - completely wrong, yeah, but unfortunately the rules allow that. What I'd love (in that scenario) is if the referee gave a penalty. In basketball, the rules are black and white, a foul is punished with two free throws. And one of the best things about rugby is that no one (abuses) the referee - again, black and white. In GAA, unfortunately, there is no black and white.

PK: And it eventually sucks you in?

SC: Yeah.

PK: I found this really interesting: "By the final innings I was doing whatever it took. For years I used the discipline and tools that were given to me through basketball to ignore and overcome the thuggery and dark arts. In my latter years I had succumbed to it. I'm not proud of that."

SC: I was naïve at the start of my career - all I wanted to do was to bolt and score goals. Towards the end I became more desperate to win. Did I intentionally try to hurt anyone? No, I didn't. Did I go the extremes that were used against me? No, I didn't. Did I do things I wasn't proud of? Yes, I did. I remember a couple of battles with Michael Murphy in Ballybofey. Michael is a good lad but he did things he wasn't proud of too and there was a lot of vocals and pushing and shoving. It was fire fighting fire. We were both desperate to win. And then you sit back and do a book and there's a chance to reflect. I don't have many regrets in life but I did a couple of things in those latter years that wasn't me.

PK: Okay, but how do I square that regret with what you say about the McManus incident: "I would do the same again."

SC: (Sighs) That's the . . . 'winner' thing.

PK: I asked Jim Gavin last year if winning was all that counts.

SC: Unfortunately, in a lot of people's eyes it is. Dublin have been, and are, as cynical as any team, but again, it's an issue with the rules.

3 Questions of faith

Sunday morning Sean Cavanagh comes to see me. He's not happy. "I didn't sleep last night at all," he says. "I'm not feeling good. I feel wrecked." His body language isn't good. There's something wrong. "Are you telling me there's not 70 minutes in you?" I reply. "Aye,I don't think so." A shock ran through me. He said he felt jaded.

I was puzzled . . . A lot was going on in his life. He was preparing to get married in December. His commitments to the GPA and his profile made him a natural spokesperson for them. Commercial sponsors wanted more of his time. The media wanted to hear his voice. He had been suffering with a slight ankle injury all year that required regular monitoring and treatment. Had we addressed all those pressures properly during the year? Had our support structure been strong enough to share his burden?

I didn't feel Sean was letting us down. It was a shock, but it was better to share his worries rather than start the game in a negative frame of mind. This moment seemed the culmination of a year's worth of pressure and expectation leaning on him. In the end, the roof caved in.

Mickey Harte

'Harte'

PK: Let's talk about your sense of identity and a survey you quote in the book: "There are about 2,200 residents in Moy, with some 80 per cent from a Catholic background. A survey was carried out there six years ago and 26 per cent of the locals said their nationality was Northern Irish, another 61 per cent felt their nationality was Irish, and six per cent described their nationality as being British."

SC: Yeah.

PK: What did you say?

SC: I don't think I did it.

PK: Get off the fence.

SC: No, genuinely.

PK: What do you say?

SC: I would probably call myself Irish. I'm a director of the company here and when you go on to the companies (register) it asks for your nationality and I answered it 'Irish'.

PK: A lot of people down south don't appreciate or understand the complexities of living here. I did an interview with Rory McIlroy a couple of years ago . . .

SC: He's from a mixed . . .

PK: No, both his parents are Catholic.

SC: Seriously?

PK: One hundred per cent.

SC: Because there was all that controversy the time of the Olympics. Did he not classify himself as British?

PK: I have the interview here: "If I had been on the podium (listening) to the Irish national anthem as that flag went up, or the British national anthem as that flag went up, I would have felt uncomfortable either way. I don't know the words to either anthem; I don't feel a connection to either flag; I don't want it to be about flags; I've tried to stay away from that. Not everyone is driven by nationalism and patriotism and that's never been me, because I felt like I grew up in a place where I wasn't allowed to be. It was suppressed."

SC: I would agree with Rory about the flags; you come here in July and you see all the Union Jacks; you come here around Easter and you see all the Tricolours; it doesn't sit easy with me. I had to stand, listening to God Save the Queen once before a match in Dungannon against the Man United under 14s. Did it annoy me? No, it just felt kind of weird. I don't know the words to God Save the Queen; I do know the words of Amhrán na bhFiann - I actually sang it beside Brolly before Sunday's final . . . he's a horrible singer.

PK: (Laughs)

SC: The political thing is frustrating at times. Some of my best clients are British. I think most people in Northern Ireland are progressive and open-minded and don't see it as an issue, but others unfortunately do.

PK: You say in the book that it was Michaela Harte who taught you Amhrán na bhFiann ?

SC: I can remember it yet, it was before we played Fermanagh in 2003. She had typed it out phonetically and we stood in a circle on the evening before the game and sang it phonetically. She had that impact on us, and there probably aren't many days even now that I don't think of her. We were watching a programme last night in bed, one of those Louis Theroux things, and Fionnuala said: "God, that girl looks like Michaela Harte!"

PK: Tell me about her father. He's a fascinating man on a number of levels but there's always been a sense that your relationship has been . . . I'm not sure what the word is, but I was going to say tetchy.

SC: (laughs) I would probably struggle to put a word on it too. Did I get on well with him? Yes I did, and for so, so, long. I remember going to a golf event in Galway with him in maybe '04. I was in the car with him for four hours there and four hours back.

PK: Just the two of you?

SC: Just the two of us. It was probably the longest period of time I've spent (alone) with him. But do I really know Mickey? I'm not sure I do. He doesn't allow people, particularly his players, to come close to him, that's his style of leadership. And that was fine. There was never a longing in me to try and become his personal friend.

PK: One aspect of your relationship that did not sit well was some comments he made in his autobiography about your withdrawal from the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork in 2009.

SC: The roof caving in?

PK: Yeah.

SC: The extracts came out around September '09. I had just got my ankle reconstructed and I think I was on crutches. I remember I was sitting waiting on my dinner when Fionnuala's dad came in with the paper: "Have you read this?" I said: "Read what?" I was . . . disgusted . . . there's no other word.

PK: Because you were ill before that game?

SC: Yeah.

PK: But he was attributing it to pressure?

SC: Yeah.

PK: Is there a chance he didn't know you were ill?

SC: Possibly. But I can remember the pool of sweat I was lying in, and the fever I had.

PK: Did he see that?

SC: No, and maybe I am partly (to blame). I'm not sure I was crystal clear with him. I remember phoning Fionnuala that morning and she didn't want me to say anything, but I felt we had a better chance of winning with Tommy McGuigan at 100 per cent than me at 60 per cent. Anyway, I didn't speak to him until the following March when he called to the house. He apologised and said that he'd never meant it to come across like that, that it was the ghost-writer. But that annoyed me.

PK: Why?

SC: Well, this is my book (he points to the manuscript) and I'm happy to take responsibility for it.

PK: And he didn't?

SC: Not really, no.

PK: He's been at the helm of the team for a long time now. What's keeping him there? What's the compulsion to keep doing it?

SC: The one thing that has always struck me about Mickey is his incredible drive to win. I remember one time in Clogher - we used to train there with Tyrone - watching him and Tony Donnelly trying to kick balls over the bar from 20 metres. Mickey kicked a wide and was angry for about 15 minutes. That's him. There was a lot of stuff he did I didn't agree with, but the things that radiate from him are his crazy will to win and his ability to motivate and make you believe. Those are his best traits.

PK: His faith is obviously very important to him.

SC: Yeah.

PK: What about the way he imposes that on the team?

SC: No-one on our team objected to it. Did everyone want to go to mass before big games? No they didn't, but it maybe suited us at times in that it brought us closer together. I'm a practising Catholic so it didn't bother me but I can see how others might have an issue with it. I think religion is a private thing, I would never push it on anyone.

PK: Mass?

SC: Yeah, before every single championship game.

PK: In the book you say it was the Rosary as well.

SC: Yeah, everyone was given Rosary beads at the start of the year, and you did the Rosary before the team meal.

PK: Jesus!

SC: Yeah, it's not for everybody, but I think most players were happy to go along with it because it was Mickey, and something he believed in, and Tyrone have always been an incredibly bonded team. It was very rare you'd have someone going rogue or not toeing the line.

PK: Is it difficult to criticise him given his personal circumstances?

SC: There's no-one in the world that couldn't be sympathetic with his situation, and the horror of what happened to him, but I would like to think that he's as open to criticism as anyone is. It doesn't make him immune.

PK: Agreed, but you got some flak for it this year?

SC: I don't think what I said was unfair. Mickey is an autocratic manager and most people who've played under him would understand that. I also said that some of the younger players had not developed that well under the style of play we have (used) in the last four or five years, and I think that was fair as well.

PK: It made things a bit trickier for Colm?

SC: Yeah, and I was genuinely worried about that. Gavin Devlin came out and had a chop at me in The Irish News and said, "Maybe if we'd had better leadership from our captain, we might have been better in those years," which was a bit of a cheap shot. And I worried that Colm would get caught-up in that and not be able to perform, so I was delighted when he played so well in the latter stages of the championship.

PK: Do you enjoy being a pundit?

SC: I do. I've spent most of my life in this bubble with just me and Tyrone and I've enjoyed sitting back watching what other teams do and trying to analyse other people's behaviour. Because I know what my behaviour was like.

