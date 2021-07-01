Paul Kimmage meets Jim Bolger, the burnout problem and the majesty of McManus - six of our best June premium pieces

June is done and dusted and on Independent.ie we brought you another month of top-quality sporting analysis and features.

Paul Kimmage's two-part interview with horse trainer Jim Bolger on the issue of doping in the sport led the way for our premium pieces, with the legendary racing figure telling the Sunday Independent journalist exactly why he thinks horse racing has a problem with drugs.

After that, John Greene's story of the legal quandary facing St Mary's, Donore in Meath, after their one of their members suffered a life-changing accident on the club's grounds.

Former Wexford hurler George O'Connor is best known for dropping to his knees in prayer after finally winning an All-Ireland medal in 1996, but as he explained to Colm Keys, even the biggest stars in sport aren't immune from suffering burnout.

Rounding off the GAA stories, Conan Doherty did some in-depth analysis on Conor McManus' role in the Monaghan team as the Farney county look to revive themselves under Banty McEneaney.

And finally, rugby referee Joy Neville opened up to Sinead Kissane on her sexuality, her gender and her role as an official.