Paul Geaney returns to Kerry starting team as Jack O’Connor makes two changes for Tyrone showdown

Paul Geaney has been recalled to the Kerry team to face Tyrone in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final clash with Tyrone.

The Dingle man returns to the side in place of Tony Brosnan at corner forward and is one of two changes Jack O’Connor has made ahead of the eagerly-awaited clash.

The other change comes in defence and sees Gavin White return in place of Mike Breen, who scored a goal in the hammering of Louth. Both Breen and Brosnan drop to the bench.

Otherwise it’s a case of as you were for the All-Ireland champions who produced some scintillating football in their five goal, 28-point win over Mickey Harte’s Wee men.

This is the ninth championship meeting between the sides, with honours even so far at four wins each. Tyrone won the most recent encounter in the Covid delayed 2021 All-Ireland semi-final while the Red Hand also won the league clash between the counties earlier this year.

The game throws-in at 3.45 on Saturday and will be broadcast on GAAGO.

Kerry (SFC v Tyrone): S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney