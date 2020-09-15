Paul Galvin steps down as Wexford manager due to 'new time and travel commitments'

Paul Galvin has stepped down as Wexford manager after less than a year in charge. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Paul Galvin has announced that he has stepped down as Wexford football manager with immediate effect.

The Kerry legend only took on the role ahead of the 2020 campaign, and oversaw the majority of the National League campaign before action was halted due to Covid-19. In a statement, Galvin cited 'travel and time commitments' as the reason for stepping away.

Shane Roche, who had been a member of Galvin's backroom team, has taken on the role as interim manager for the remainder of 2020. Roche is a former Wexford player.

"Due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, my family has moved back to the west of Ireland," Galvin said.

"I am stepping away from my role with Wexford due to the new time and travel commitments involved.

"My business has also undergone significant growth in the last few months and needs attention.

"I have enjoyed the past 16 months watching, coaching and promoting football in the county since June 2019. I wish everybody associated with Wexford football success in the near future."

The Wexford job was Galvin's first role in inter-county management following a stellar playing career. Galvin won four All-Ireland titles and three All-Stars in a decorated and, at times, controversial career, that saw him miss the majority of Kerry's three in-a-row attempt in 2008 through suspension.

However, he bounced back to win Footballer of the Year following a standout 2009 season. That year he formed part of a potent half-forward line alongside Declan O'Sullivan and Tadhg Kennelly, with all three winning All-Stars. Galvin retired for the first time during the 2014 National League campaign before making a comeback the following year. He retired from inter-county football for good after the 2015 All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin.

Online Editors