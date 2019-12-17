Paul Galvin facing player backlash already after wielding the axe in Wexford

The former Kerry star is being widely criticised in the Model County after dropping long-serving midfielder Daithí Waters from the squad in what could prove to be the end of the 33-year-old's inter-county career.

The decision to dispense with Waters - one of Wexford's best players over the last decade - has been met with shock while last year's captain Michael Furlong has also been deemed surplus to requirements.

Galvin is in his first season as an inter-county boss and it is understood the Wexford camp is unhappy with the duo's exit with the prospect that the Finuge man could be operating from a skeleton squad for their Division 4 league campaign.

Last year's goalkeeper Matt Doyle is another casualty of Galvin's regime while it's believed that Kevin O'Grady and Tiernan Rossiter have also left the squad in a show of solidarity with those who were cast aside.

Speculation is growing that others may follow in the coming weeks as the fallout continues while Galvin was also hit by the departure of Matty Forde, the county's sole All-Star footballer, from his backroom team.

There was much excitement when Forde was named in the management set-up but the Kilanerin legend, who is getting married in February, has since stepped away due to work commitments.

Galvin, a four-time All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom, arrived to much fanfare in Wexford in the hope he could turn around their ailing fortunes following a disastrous 2019 under Paul McLoughlin and he seems intent on going with youth in 2020.

GAA Newsletter

However his Model reign opened with O'Byrne Cup defeats at home to Westmeath and Laois and while his achievements on the pitch marked him down as one of the game's finest, his managerial nous will only become clear in the coming months and he may first have to ride out a storm from within his squad.

Irish Independent