Paul Curran: I think Jim Gavin will spring one defensive surprise in his team selection against Tyrone

DUBLIN and Tyrone will taper back the physical work this week as the focus firmly switches to getting the heads where they need to be for throw-in time on Sunday. It can be an uncomfortable week in many respects particularly for teams that are not used to playing on the big day.

Tyrone have a great recent history and in Mickey Harte have a manager who is very experienced but all but one of his players (Colm Cavanagh) have never played on the final day so there is always some doubts around whether or not they can cope with it all.

All-Ireland final day can sap the energy out of a player long before the ball is thrown in and unless you are very clued in, the day can pass you by in what feels like a blink of an eye.

I think it is fair to say that some of the Tyrone players will be affected by it but their manager will cover all bases this week and will do everything to make sure that this group go and perform at their very best.

For the Dublin players and management Sunday will be like slipping into an old pair of slippers. It will be a little bit like Groundhog Day in terms of the logistical side of things and that can be a massive advantage for any team.

It will be a sixth final for a lot of the Dublin players but because there has been a rotation of the same players and the inclusion of new ones over that time they are not showing any signs of fatigue or burnout.

The competition for starting places has been a huge factor in Dublin's success. Jim Gavin has always been able to call on five or six top quality players to either close out a tight game or push the team further in front.

Tyrone have the unenviable task of trying to topple the champions but I get the feeling that Harte will enjoy this week and will be relishing the challenge. He has been a terrific manager for a very long time and has an excellent record in All-Ireland finals.

Like Gavin he has never lost a senior final but a win this Sunday would surely rank as his greatest triumph. In 2005 and 2008 they were underdogs against Kerry but won both with some outstanding football.

That Tyrone team of the noughties was up there with the greatest of teams but the present group play a different style of football altogether. In fact it has been a decade of defensively-minded football that hasn't really achieved a whole lot.

They will need to be adventurous and brave and attack Dublin from every angle and keep that going for the best part of 80 minutes if they are to have any chance.

Dublin will be well prepared and will try to play the game that has brought them to this point. They will be relentless and patient, explosive and calm and they will be confident that they can break this Tyrone team, just as they did 12 months ago.

Dublin's starting 15 will be highly motivated to perform because any slippage in standards could see them quickly sitting in the soft seats.

It is always of interest to see which 15 players start the process on Sunday and there may well be a surprise start for someone who might not be necessarily in the frame up to this, like the surprise inclusion of Eoghan O'Gara for last year's decider.

Dublin’s Eoghan O’Gara attempts to get away from Peter Domican and Niall McInerney of Roscommon. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

I think Eoin Murchan has a very good chance of starting his first All-Ireland final. He has looked very comfortable in previous games played, especially against Donegal and Tyrone. The Na Fianna man has been given some fairly difficult marking jobs (against Donegal's Ryan McHugh and Tyrone's Niall Sludden) which he handled extremely well.

He had a more difficult afternoon on Galway's Ian Burke and was replaced.

Murchan negated Sludden's influence in Omagh in the Super 8s so it would be no surprise to see him handed the role again.

He will be surely joined in the full-back line by Philip McMahon and Jonny Cooper with Mick Fitzsimons held back as cover. If Cian O'Sullivan is fit he will start and join John Small and Jack McCaffrey in the half-back line. That would release James McCarthy to midfield alongside Brian Fenton, a man who has yet to experience a championship defeat since his debut season in 2015.

There is more competition for places in the forward line but there are four players who are automatic and are central to the Dublin game-plan. They are Dean Rock, Paul Mannion, Brian Howard and the heartbeat of the team, Ciarán Kilkenny.

For me there are always two starting places up for grabs up front for every game. Niall Scully has started most games so I expect him to get the nod. That leaves just one spot and this is where we might get the surprise starter.

There would be a very healthy and lengthy debate among supporters about who should get that last jersey. Will it be Paddy Andrews, Eoghan O'Gara, Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon, Paul Flynn or Con O'Callaghan?

It must be always a very tough call to make but I would probably give O'Calllaghan the start. He is an outstanding talent and a big game player. His form hasn't been as good this season but it has been a season that has crammed in so much.

I believe that Dublin will win this game and make history for the county and we will again me talking about the quality players who came off the bench and finished the job.

PAUL CURRAN'S STARTING 15: Stephen Cluxton; Eoin Murchan, Jonny Cooper, Philip McMahon; John Small, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Niall Scully, Ciarán Kilkenny, Brian Howard; Dean Rock, Paul Mannion, Con O'Callaghan.

