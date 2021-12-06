Patrick O'Sullivan elected as chairman of Kerry County Board

Patrick O'Sullivan will return as chairman of Kerry county board after he beat current vice-chair Eamonn Whelan by 127 to 112 in a vote for the vacant position.

O'Sullivan chaired Kerry from 2012 to 2016 and has been a Central Council delegate since.

He takes over from Tim Murphy, the man who replaced him in 2016, after his five-year term concluded tonight.

O'Sullivan had been instrumental in the development of the Centre of Excellence at Currans which was built at a cost of €8m and was officially opened by GAA president Larry McCarthy at the weekend.

The Dr Crokes man led a number of fundraisers to the US that helped to pay for the state of the art development.

Meanwhile, Meath has become the latest county to return a sizable surplus with €542,461 more income than expenditure for 2021.

Following on from Wexford, Kerry, Mayo, Cork and Offaly, who have already made public healthy profits on county board accounts, Meath posted income of €1,674,051 with €1,042,019 in expenditure. It follows a surplus in 2020 of €404,383.

Team costs were the biggest expenditure at €584,482 with income through Central Council and Government support grants at €390,802, up from €255,280 last year.

Meath local gate receipts were also up, €306,602 for the 11 months up to the end of September, like most other counties missing out on some of the bigger gates for county semi-finals and finals.



Commercial income also stayed solid with €393,985, just slightly down on 2020.