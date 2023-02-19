Patrick McBrearty’s season in doubt as Donegal captain set to undergo surgery on hamstring tear

Donegal manager Paddy Carr has confirmed that his captain Patrick McBrearty will have to undergo surgery for a hamstring tear.

McBrearty picked up the injury in the game against Tyrone and it threatens to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Donegal had been coy on McBrearty's fitness during the week as reports circulated about the extent of his injury and a bulletin was even released by the county board to state that he would undergo a fitness test ahead of the Monaghan game which Donegal lost earlier today by eight points.

But confirmation was delivered by Carr that surgery was the most advisable medical option.

"The injury is serious enough and will necessitate surgery and he is going to be out now for the foreseeable future," said Carr.

"We're looking at a championship return. The season is not ended (for McBrearty), far from it. We have the best medical advice for him and surgery is the best option," he added.

In relation to the statement about the fitness test, Carr said the management were unsure at that point about the extent of McBrearty's hamstring tear.

"We had to get further medical advice, we couldn't say definitively. We couldn't release it until we knew entirely where we stood on it," he said.