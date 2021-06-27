Pat Spillane’s SFC predictions as the battle for provincial honours gets under way

A SUMMER All-Ireland series is another sign that a kind of normality is returning to Irish life – but let’s not get carried away, things remain far from ideal.

For the second year in a row, the football counties are being discriminated against with no back-door format, while only pitifully small crowds are being allowed pass through the turnstiles to see the games.

It is also sobering to remember that, by the time we go to bed tonight, seven counties will have already departed from the race for Sam Maguire 2021.

For the fans of these counties, and the seven who will join them next weekend, their summer season will be over before most of the population wake up to the fact that the championship has started.

Almost 55 per cent of the teams will be gone by the first week in July.

But let’s not kid ourselves either – unless there’s a seismic shock over the next two weekends, all the talked about contenders will be left standing.

After the break-up of the Kerry team which won eight All-Ireland titles in 12 seasons, winning back-to-back crowns was considered a landmark achievement.

Now, Dublin have completely rewritten the manual. In addition to winning titles in 2011 and 2013, they are now on the cusp of an unprecedented seven consecutive All-Ireland titles. A sextet of their players are five matches away from securing nine All-Ireland medals.

We are witnessing history being written. In 100 years’ time, it won’t be just the Covid-19 pandemic that historians will be talking about. They will dissecting the achievements of one of the greatest teams in the history of sport.

It is a pointless exercise analysing the Leinster championship, though I hope Wicklow get their day out in the sun in Aughrim against the Dubs. They will – provided they beat Wexford today.

Dublin can tailor their preparations with a view to peaking on the last Sunday in August for their All-Ireland final date with Kerry. Mind you, we all thought there would be a Dublin v Kerry showdown a week before Christmas last year – and look what happened.

But I don’t believe lightning will strike twice, so I’m expecting the two most successful GAA teams in history to meet for the 16th time in an All-Ireland decider in August.

It will hard to repeat last year’s historic achievement by Tipperary and Cavan, but the straight knockout format has the capacity to turn up shocks.

It’s madness picking a winner at this stage, given how much injuries can influence the race. For the record, I believe Dublin’s reign will end.

Read More

CONNACHT

Expand Close Padraic Joyce / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Padraic Joyce

LAST year, the Connacht series was decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bad enough that London and New York were not allowed to compete, then Sligo controversially withdrew from their

semi-final clash against Galway after an outbreak of Covid-19 in their camp.

So we were left with four teams, three matches and little in the way of any redeeming feature.

I imagine Mayo fans would challenge that view, as they won a provincial titl for the first time in five years.

That success provided them with a passport to another All-Ireland final appearance – and another defeat at the

hands of Dublin.

Covid-19 continues to cast a long shadow on the Connacht series, with London and New York still excluded.

Last year’s final in Salthill was a pretty forgettable affair. Mayo literally fell over the line against Galway who had a

bye to the decider.

It was hardly the ideal preparation.

This year Padraic Joyce’s side are coming to terms with their relegation from Division One of the Allianz League, but their semi-final rivals Roscommon dropped out of the top flight, too.

Though the Rossies have home advantage, I fancy Galway to advance to their fifth final on the spin.

Leitrim will be no match for Mayo in the other semi-final.

It will be Galway and Mayo in the Connacht final, but James Horan’s sid have a poor record against Galway in

Castlebar in recent years and the likelyabsence of Cillian O’Connor tips the balance in favour of the Tribesmen.

Mind you, it could be a case of being careful what you wish for as Joyce and Co’s prize for winning Connacht is an almost certain All-Ireland semi-final date against Dublin.

Ouch – and ouch again!

VERDICT: GALWAY

LEINSTER

Expand Close Stephen Cluxton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Cluxton

I HAVE been racking my brains for the last few days to try and think of another team competition which is as uncompetitive as the Leinster football championship.

As regular readers know, I watch a lot of sport on television, but I’ve failed in my mission to find a match for the Dublin-dominated Leinster series.

I guess the Scottish Premiership is the nearest equivalent.

While Rangers stopped Celtic’s bid for the coveted 10-in-row this season, there is absolutely no prospect of anybody stopping Dublin’s 11-in-row this summer.

And, of course, that doesn’t tell the full story. Dublin have won 15 of the last 16 Delaney Cups and there is no sign of anybody catching them.

The reason is simple. Dublin was the only Leinster team in Division 1 this year. Meath failed miserably to reclaim their place after being relegated last autumn.

However, Kildare will play in the top flight next year, which offers a glimmer of hope. But they need Division 1 football on a regular basis. The funny thing is take Dublin out and the championship is actually very competitive. But one cannot ignore the gigantic elephant in the room.

Not since the halcyon days of Cavan football, when they won every Ulster title between 1931 and 1946, with the exception of 1938, have we seen a team so dominant in a championship.

Westmeath might be worth a punt, as I felt they were very unlucky in the league.

Much depends on the outcome of the semi-final draw.

Of course, it won’t change the end result.

VERDICT: DUBLIN

MUNSTER

Expand Close Tipperary football manager David Power: Photo: Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tipperary football manager David Power: Photo: Sportsfile

I IMAGINE it will be a case of ‘back to the future’ in my native Munster.

For the first time since 2017, we are looking at a traditional Munster final between Kerry and Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium on a hot summer Sunday afternoon.

At the moment, it looks like there will be more people allowed inside the pubs than the stadium that day.

Last year’s series supported my argument about how competitive Munster has become.

The average winning margin in four of the five games was just over two points and two games – Tipperary v Limerick and Cork v Kerry – went to extra time.

Of course,to cap it all we had a fairy-tale finish.

On the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Tipperary ended their 85-year wait for a title, and their success was well deserved.

They have got the short straw with a semi-final date with Kerry. Cork ought to come through from the other side of the draw. But they haven’t beaten Kerry in a Munster final in Killarney for 26 years. Unless Kerry do a ‘Devon Loch’ on it, I cannot see them losing.

VERDICT: KERRY

ULSTER

Expand Close Rian O'Neill of Armagh in action against Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rian O'Neill of Armagh in action against Eoghan Bán Gallagher of Donegal. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CREDIT where credit is due, the 2020 Ulster provincial series was not just the pick of the four, it was miles ahead.

Arguably, it was the best Ulster championship in years. It was striking how competitive it was.

In all but one of the matches, the average winning margin was just over two points.

The outlier was the semi-final between Armagh and Donegal, which Declan Bonner’s side won by 12 points – which, in turn, probably set them up for their shock loss to Cavan in the final.

As was the case in 2020, it is the only provincial series featuring four Division 1 teams: Donegal, Armagh, Monaghan and Tyrone.

This explains why, in terms of quality and competitiveness, it is streets ahead of the Leinster and Connacht series.

Donegal got the short straw. They have to win four games in order to secure the Ulster title and a probable All-Ireland semi-final date against Kerry. The system is so lopsided, it is just unbelievable.

Mind you, it is the Ulster counties who would fight tooth and nail to preserve the series.

The Ulster draw is lopsided as well. I believe the four counties in the so-called weaker half – Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh and Monaghan – have a decided advantage.

They won’t have to use up as much energy as Donegal, Down, Derry, Tyrone and Cavan to actually get to the final. But they will have momentum on their side.

I think the winners will come from the lower half of the draw, and I fancy Armagh to pull off a shock.

VERDICT: Armagh