Pat Spillane’s SFC predictions as the battle for provincial honours gets under way

Close

Pat Spillane

A SUMMER All-Ireland series is another sign that a kind of normality is returning to Irish life – but let’s not get carried away, things remain far from ideal.

For the second year in a row, the football counties are being discriminated against with no back-door format, while only pitifully small crowds are being allowed pass through the turnstiles to see the games.

It is also sobering to remember that, by the time we go to bed tonight, seven counties will have already departed from the race for Sam Maguire 2021.

