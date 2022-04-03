Pat Spillane’s predictions for today’s Allianz Football League finals

Division 1 Final

Kerry v Mayo

Croke Park, 4.0. Live on TG4

(ET and penalties if needed)

We don’t do any middle ground when it comes to football in Kerry.

All the team’s excellent performances in this campaign were forgotten in the wake of the loss to Tyrone.

Granted there were a few worrying features about those earlier performances, but they were forgotten because of the result.

However, after losing to Tyrone those concerns cannot be ignored.

It was Kerry’s first defeat in the league since losing to the same opposition in February 2020, and their first defeat in Killarney since being beaten by Monaghan in 2017.

Losing an unbeaten run is painful – don’t forget what Dublin’s 36-match record run did for their confidence.

Of all the counties Kerry needed to beat in order to lay down a marker it was Tyrone, but they failed.

So, what’s worrying the Kerry faithful?

We don’t have a first-choice goalkeeper. Shane Ryan and Shane Murphy have alternated during the league, but this has impacted on fine-tuning a workable kick-out strategy.

We lack a fully-fledged ball winner in midfield. We need David Moran back, though he probably doesn’t have 70 minutes plus of championship action in his legs anymore.

In terms of scoring, Kerry are too dependent on David Clifford and Seán O’Shea, whose absence has been felt in recent weeks.

But what was really worrying against Tyrone was how Kerry struggled against their well-organised blanket defence.

Granted, the Kerry players weren’t taking the ball into the tackle and getting turned over, as happened in the All-Ireland semi-final. But their build-up play was way too slow, and played into Tyrone’s hands.

But what will stay with me until Kerry win an All-Ireland is their continued lack of effective game management at the business end of matches.

One point down in the dying stages of the Killarney contest it was like Groundhog Day.

David Clifford was turned over in possession; Tadhg Morley was penalised for an illegal hand pass – and there was a marked reluctance on the part of any player to take responsibility and have a shot.

Kerry need this game today as their first championship match against Cork is still five weeks away.

In the wide expanses of Croke Park they play their best football.

The big advantage they have is that they can afford to focus on winning, whereas Mayo’s crunch championship match against Galway has to be on their minds.

Normally, this would be their last heavy training week ahead of the Galway game on April 23.

Overall, James Horan will be very pleased with how the league has gone. They have used more players (34) than any of the other Division 1 sides, started more players (30) – and, together with Tyrone, have the biggest number of different scorers (19).

Ryan O’Donoghue is developing into a top-class forward – and they have an athletic and powerful midfield partnership in Matthew Ruane and Jordan Flynn.

Remember, they beat Kerry in the 2019 league final, while the Kingdom haven’t beaten Mayo in Croke Park since 2011.

This is going to down to the wire. Kerry eked out a win in Tralee because they had a greater spread of scorers and successfully tagged Mayo’s runners, particularly Paddy Durcan and Diarmuid O’Connor. The latter is doubtful for today’s game, having been replaced last weekend.

Kerry’s need for a win is greater, whereas Mayo may be slightly distracted.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2 Final

Galway v Roscommon,

1.45, Croke Park, Live TG4

(ET and penalties if required)

Roscommon ended up being the only unbeaten team in the league.

We tend to talk about their spirit, but they are a damn good football team with the Smith and Murtagh brothers, together with Conor Cox, all top-notch players.

Granted, Galway fielded an understrength team last weekend, but Roscommon’s ruthlessness impressed me. When Galway’s Cathal Sweeney was black-carded, they outscored the visitors 1-6 to 0-0 in his absence.

This is a game Galway don’t particularly need with the match against Mayo looming.

Much will depend on their attitude and whether they risk their two key players, Shane Walsh and Damien Comer, who are currently nursing injuries.

After conceding a bagful of goals against Cork and Offaly the Galway defence has tightened up, and the form of Seán Kelly and Matthew Tierney has been outstanding.

I fancy Galway if Walsh is fit to play.

Verdict: Galway.