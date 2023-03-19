Pat Spillane's National League verdicts: Tyrone are an ordinary team - but they will claim a vital win

Allianz Football League Round 6

(All at 2.0 unless stated)

Division 1

Monaghan v Tyrone, Clones, Live on TG4

This is the proverbial relegation four-pointer. Even though they have performed Houdini acts in the past to stay in Division 1, I believe Monaghan will be relegated.

Their second-half performance against 14-man Galway was abysmal. They scored two points and their top scorer overall, with 0-4, was keeper Rory Beggan. Having said that, the result does depend on which Tyrone team turns up.

Let’s be blunt, the Red Hand county are an ordinary team but if they play their high-intensity pressure game, like they did in the second half against Kerry, they are a match for anyone.

Verdict: Tyrone

Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 3.45, Live on TG4

Having collected one out of a possible eight points in their last four games, Donegal are stuck at the bottom of the table. Despite some signs of a revival late on against Armagh, overall they are in a downward spiral.

If Mayo field their best XV they will definitely win. But I’m not sure they want to be in a League final, so they may field an experimental side. Nonetheless, I think they will prevail.

Verdict: Mayo

Division 2

Derry v Clare, Owenbeg, 1.0pm, Live on BBC iplayer & GAAGO

After their collapse against Cork, a trip to Owenbeg was the last thing Clare wanted. Derry faltered on the run-in in last year’s campaign, but they won’t make the same mistake again – and will get promotion today.

Verdict: Derry

Louth v Cork, Ardee, 1.0pm

On paper this is a dead rubber: both are effectively safe but out of contention for promotion. However, in terms of Sam Maguire qualification it’s important, as where you place in Division 2 could be crucial. Louth have surprised me while Cork are building momentum which augurs well for the Munster Championship.

Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Kildare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm

The losers here will definitely be relegated. Even though there appears to be something rotten in the state of Kildare football I expect them to prevail, which means they will probably escape relegation, thanks to their win over Clare. Limerick did well to secure a draw against Meath but the change in manager, which sees Mark Fitzgerald come in, will not make one iota of a difference.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 4

Leitrim v Laois, Carrick-on-Shannon

Huge game as Leitrim have to win this one to stay in the promotion race and they have a decent record in Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada. Provided Laois curtail Keith Beirne they should collect the points which will all but assure them of promotion as they have London in the last round.

Verdict: Laois