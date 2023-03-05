Pat Spillane’s goal caps Sligo dominance against Wexford

Pat Spillane was Sligo's goalscorer as they remain well placed for promotion from Division 4. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sligo sealed a fourth consecutive victory, leaving them level on points with Laois at the top of Division 4.

Leading 1-16 to 1-3, with 11 minutes left, it looked as if Sligo could erase the score difference between them and Laois. But late goals from Cian Hughes and Niall Hughes made things uncomfortable for Sligo as Wexford went down to 14 players, losing Eoghan Nolan to a second yellow card in the 55th minute.

But Sligo had already done the hard work and Pat Spillane’s excellent goal capped a dominant display.

Sligo later on wrapped up their scoring with a brace of superb individual points by quick defender Mark Walsh.

The home side eventually controlled the opening period, building up a 0-9 to 1-2 interval advantage.

Wexford’s first-half goal from John Tubritt – a well-taken ninth-minute score – came shortly after Sligo should have goaled but Niall Murphy was wide with a decent opportunity.

Seán Carrabine, who kicked seven points in all, was Sligo’s go-to guy in the opening half and he contributed five of their nine points in that opening half.

​Scorers – Sligo: S Carrabine 0-7 (4f, 1m); P Spillane 1-1; N Murphy 0-4 (1f); P Kilcoyne, M Walsh 0-2 each; L Towey, P McNamara, A Reilly, David Quinn (1f) 0-1 each. Wexford: J Tubritt 1-2; Mark Rossiter 0-4 (4f); N Hughes, C Hughes 1-0 each; P Hughes, Glen Malone 0-1 each.

Sligo – D Lyons 6; N Mullen 6, E McGuinness 6, E Lyons 6; L Towey 7, J Lavin 6, P McNamara 7; P Kilcoyne 7, C Lally 7; F Cawley 6, A Reilly 6, D Quinn 6; S Carrabine 8, P O’Connor 6, N Murphy 6. Subs: M Walsh 7 for Mullen (h-t), P Spillane 7 for Reilly (45), K Cawley 5 for Quinn (50), G O’Kelly-Lynch 5 for F Cawley (55), D Phillips 5 for Lyons (59).

Wexford – D Brooks 6; B Cushe 6, P Hughes 6, M Furlong 6; G Malone 6, B Molloy 6, D Lyons 6; N Hughes 7, L Coleman 5; C Carty 6, E Nolan 6, K O’Grady 6; M Rossiter 5, S Nolan 5, J Tubritt 7. Subs: C Hughes 5 for Coleman (17), R Brooks 5 for Lyons (50), C Kinsella 5 for Carty (50), C Walsh for 5 Nolan (64), D O’Toole 5 for Tubritt (64).

Ref – J Hayes (Limerick)