Pat Spillane’s final group predictions as race for Sam heats up
Pat Spillane
So, I watched the beautiful game last weekend. Sadly, the Champions League final was underwhelming and mostly boring.
Latest Gaelic Football
Pat Spillane’s final group predictions as race for Sam heats up
GAA’s gagging of referees only spreads discord
Tall order against Kerry for Wee men
Clare boss Colm Collins steps down following defeat to Derry
Donegal edge Monaghan to seal vital home advantage
Danny Magill’s late clincher seals victory for Down in absorbing Tailteann Cup quarter-final
Aaron Lynch hits top form as Meath record big win over Wexford
Live | Donegal do enough to hold off Monaghan: As it happened
Late Colm Murphy goal pivitol to Laois’ quarter-final victory over Limerick
One year after the mayhem of quarter-final clash against Galway in Croke Park, Armagh chase tipping point
Top Stories
Dear Mary: We’ve never consummated our 21-year marriage — I’m just an ATM to my husband
Christy Dignam: ‘For years I was a headless chicken, trying to find out what the world is about... It’s about trying to leave it a little bit better than what you found’
Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assault of resident with intellectual disability in private nursing home
Fear and loathing in Fine Gael: Leo Varadkar isn’t overly worried about TDs briefing against him, but he’s not ignoring it either
Latest NewsMore
Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine strikes back against Russia, UK assessment says
Lotto players in Donegal and Westmeath share almost €13 million jackpot prize
Three people taken to hospital after an assault in Slane
LATEST | ESB working to restore power to areas impacted by stormy weather overnight
Politicians showing terrible failure of leadership, says Oscar winner
Partially sighted Love Island finalist Ron Hall becomes blind charity ambassador
The Irish supporters and volunteers at The Special Olympics 2023 in Berlin
JFK’s nephew Tim Shriver highlights ‘weight of history’ at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium as Special Olympics World Games kicks off
Assault of more than 2,000 gardaí in seven years shows ‘vital’ need for body cams, says Fine Gael TD
Pat Spillane’s final group predictions as race for Sam heats up