| 19.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Spillane's big match verdicts: Why I'm tipping Donegal, Dublin and Westmeath to progress

Ronan Jones of Meath during last year's Leinster SFC final against Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ronan Jones of Meath during last year's Leinster SFC final against Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ronan Jones of Meath during last year's Leinster SFC final against Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ronan Jones of Meath during last year's Leinster SFC final against Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane

Today's provincial football championships will see three more counties bite the dust for 2021. Here, Kerry legend Pat Spillane explains how he sees the matches going.

ULSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL:

Donegal v Tyrone, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 1.45, Live on RTE2 & BBC 2 NI

Most Watched

Privacy