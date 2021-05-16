Pat Spillane's Allianz Football League predictions

ALLIANZ NFL ROUND 1

DIVISION 1 NORTH

MONAGHAN v ARMAGH,

Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3.0pm

TG4 player app/deferred

A neutral venue for a clash between two Ulster sides, both of which now boast big-name Kerry natives in their management teams.

Forgive me for suggesting they got their recruiting mixed up.

Armagh have serious defensive issues and they are not short of ex-players who know a bit about forward play – think Oisín McConville, Stevie McDonnell or Diarmuid Marsden.

Nevertheless, they recruited Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy who established his reputation as a forward.

Meanwhile, Monaghan, who badly need a plan to take some of the pressure off Conor McManus up front, recruited the best defensive coach in the game – Donie Buckley (above).

Maybe it is not too late to do a swap.

Verdict: Monaghan

DIVISION 1 SOUTH

ROSCOMMON v DUBLIN,

Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon, 1.45 TG4

The big question is will Dublin be interested? I expect there will be a backlash to all the negative publicity they received following the Covid-19 breach. They will want to do their talking on the field, which spells bad news for the home side. Relegated from D1 in 2017 and 2019, Roscommon face the same fate this season.

Verdict: Dublin

DIVISION 2 NORTH

MEATH v WESTMEATH,

Navan, 3.40, GAAGO

Based on how they both performed against Dublin in the 2020 Leinster championship,the odds favour the visitors. Westmeath lost by 11 points and didn’t concede a goal; Meath conceded three goals and were beaten by 21 points.

The loss of Ronan Jones is a bad blow to Meath, but I still fancy them, because they carry a bigger scoring threat.

Verdict: Meath

DIVISION 2 SOUTH

CLARE v LAOIS, Ennis, 3.45, GAAGO

Both just survived in Division 2 last season, and I think it will be a similar story this season. Kerry-native Conor Jordan is an excellent addition to the Clare squad, while Donie Kingston is back for one final hurrah with Laois. Laois won last year’s game by a point, and they might repeat that success.

Verdict: Laois

DIVISION 3 SOUTH

WICKLOW v OFFALY,

Aughrim, 2.0 GAAGO

Davy Burke had a decent debut season with Wicklow – guiding them to promotion and a championship win over Wexford. But the 28-point hammering they endured against Meath in their last outing must have left scars. John Maughan has turned Offaly into a competitive outfit, who gave Kildare a decent test in the championship last year.

Verdict: Offaly

DIVISION 4 NORTH

SLIGO v LEITRIM,

Markievicz Park, Sligo, 3.0 GAAGO

Leitrim were relegated after just one season in Division 3 and they look like a team on the slide. Mind you, Sligo are no great shakes – they won just three games in this division last year. But I think Tony McEntee’s arrival as manager will improve them.

Verdict: Sligo.