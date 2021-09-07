| 20.3°C Dublin

Pat Spillane's All-Ireland final preview: why I think Mayo will beat Tyrone and finally end Sam Maguire wait

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora celebrate after the semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Lee Keegan, left, and Pádraig O'Hora celebrate after the semi-final win over Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane

A first-ever All-Ireland final showdown between Mayo and Tyrone represents a welcome change to the pecking order in football.

But spare me all this ‘I told you so’ nonsense. Nobody – and, I mean, nobody – predicted this pairing at the start of the summer.

Their semi-final wins were achieved in similar fashion, beating raging-hot favourites after extra-time. Each county believed they could win, got stuck in, created chaos, took the contest to their much-vaunted opponents and played the game on their terms.

