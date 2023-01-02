| 5.8°C Dublin

Pat Spillane’s 2022 Gaelic Football Oscars: The players, points, games, goals and managers rated and slated

TV sports awards are boring – but these will spark debate and entertain

Jack O'Connor celebrates with David Clifford after Kerry's All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Jack O'Connor celebrates with David Clifford after Kerry's All-Ireland victory. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane

I realise this is the New Year.

But permit me to have one last glance back at 2022, as I hand out my coveted Pat Spillane GAA Oscars.

