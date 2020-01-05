Pat Spillane: 'Wedding chat with Kerry star sums up just how ludicrous the inter-county circus has become'

As Killian and Adrian are also my nephews this poses unique problems for me in my role as a GAA analyst.

I strive to be fair and impartial, which means I’m duty bound to criticise them if their performances are below par.

As those who know me will testify I always say what’s on my mind, regardless of the personal consequences.

This attitude has cost me friendships – particularly in my native county, where some people won’t speak to me as a result of things I wrote or said about them in the media. But my attitude is that if that’s the price I have to pay for honesty then so be it.

I bumped into one of the Templenoe players on the Kerry squad just before last year’s All-Ireland final.

At the time there was a big hullabaloo about Richie Hogan’s red card in the All-Ireland hurling final and, in particular, the decision of his former team-mates Henry Shefflin and Jackie Tyrrell to defend his actions on TV.

I made it clear to the Templenoe player that if he struck an opponent on the head and got sent off against Dublin I wouldn’t be following the example set by Messrs Shefflin and Tyrrell and giving him a free pass. And he didn’t have a problem with that.

Most of the time though there is an unwritten rule that Kerry team issues are never broached when I meet any of the four lads.

Believe me; it would be easier to learn what the third secret of Fatima is than find out what’s happening at Kerry training.

It’s crazy but that’s the way all inter-county players are programmed these days. The so-called circle of trust must never be broken.

On the Friday before Christmas, I bumped into another Kerry footballer – not one of the Templenoe four – at a wedding.

It was like the famous scene from the episode of Fawlty Towers where Basil wasn’t supposed to mention the war in case it upset his German guests. In my case the taboo subject was the Kerry football team.

I couldn’t help but notice that the player wasn’t drinking alcohol.

Apparently he wasn’t allowed to because he had training the next day – five days before Christmas.

This was another example of just how ludicrous the whole inter-county 'circus' has become.

These are amateur footballers who are pursuing a pastime that is supposed to be enjoyable. But the demands being placed on them are becoming intolerable.

So we have drink bans and media bans and, worst of all, virtually no off-season. The majority of county squads have been training for a minimum of four nights a week for the last two months.

All the Leinster counties, with the exception of Dublin, returned to action in the O’Byrne Cup at the start of December. The Ulster and Munster counties were back in action last weekend.

Every aspect of their lives are being micro-managed. It’s like being watched by Big Brother. Of course, I shouldn’t be surprised. This is the path the GAA has decided to take – everything revolves around elitism in the form of inter-county teams.

It’s a joke to suggest that grassroots activity is the bedrock of the GAA. County training is like an out-of-control express train. And there is plenty of empirical evidence to back this up.

One statistic stood out from the recently-published ESRI report on the GAA player welfare. It found that nine out of 10 inter-county players binge drink during the closed season. It’s a frightening finding which deserves much closer scrutiny.

Then there is the cost of inter-county training which is mind-boggling. Here are some of the headline figures from 2019. Remember these are the vouched expenses which probably don’t tell the full story.

In Munster, €7.94m was spent on inter-county training last year – 20 percent up on the 2018 figure. Four of the counties broke the €1m barrier.

All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary led the way, spending €1.77m; followed by Cork €1.62m; Limerick €1.48m; and Kerry €1.38m – an increase of 34 percent on the 2018 figure, but the senior team featured in two All-Ireland finals last year.

Clare and Waterford both spent under €900,000, but their hurling teams failed to qualify for the All-Ireland series.

The odds are that all six counties will break the €1m barrier in 2020.

Other figures around the country are just as eye-popping.

Five-in-a-row winners Dublin spent €1.38m; Galway forked out a gigantic €1.61m even though neither their senior football nor hurling team made the business end of the All-Ireland series – the hurlers were actually eliminated in the Leinster Championship.

Mayo spent a whopping €1.68m, the vast bulk of which almost certainly went on the senior football team as their hurlers compete in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

County Boards will end up being insolvent unless somebody calls a halt, because apart from Dublin and Kerry, I doubt if any other county can sustain these levels of spending in the medium term, never mind long-term.

And even if they could afford to spend so much, it is morally wrong that so much is being spent on so few. After all, only a minuscule percent of GAA players ever feature at inter-county level.

There is no accountability any more. County Boards have become subservient to team managers whose capacity to assemble bloated and expensive backroom teams knows no bounds.

Worse still, the problems associated with elitism have spread down through the ranks due to the mushrooming of county underage development squads starting at U-14 level.

In theory the concept of development squads was a progressive one. But it too has evolved into an out-of-control monster.

For starters, it has become a kind of training ground for ambitious coaches who want to put themselves into the shop window in order to secure more lucrative jobs.

But the real problem is that it is exposing youngsters to the demands of inter-county training which they are neither physically, nor emotionally, equipped to handle.

By its very nature it fosters elitism, with 13-year-olds being handed a county jersey and a gear bag which immediately sets them apart from their school and club peers.

There is supposed to be a holistic approach to player development in these squads. But it is nothing of the sort. It is cold and calculated and designed to produce winning teams.

Youngsters are routinely dispensed with via a text message. Over the Christmas I met a teenager who had received the dreaded 'Dear John' text.

He had trained with the U-17 county squad for the previous two months, but shortly after celebrating his 16th birthday he was dropped via a text message. I fear these squads have ruined more careers than they have nurtured.

At least the GAA recognise there is a problem and commissioned a report which was published just before Christmas.

The Talent Academy and Player Development Review Committee report is one of the best documents I’ve read in recent years.

Though it gained little traction, it’s absolutely crucial that the recommendations made by the committee chaired by former Kilkenny hurling coach Michael Dempsey are acted upon.

They correctly identified that the biggest issues with county development squads or academies is that they have become mirror images of inter-county squads and are essentially no longer fit for purpose.

It suggests that they be replaced by regional squads, where there will be an emphasis on skill development with no competitive element.

It is said that a fish rots from the head down and the GAA is no different.

The association’s biggest problems are at the top rung. For starters, the culture of elitism must be addressed.

My wish for 2020 is to see a return of the game to the grass roots, though frankly I’m not holding my breath.

But unless the GAA tackle the out-of-control spending on inter-county teams they could find themselves with an FAI-sized financial crisis long before the end of the new decade.

Online Editors