Pat Spillane: The current championship format is not fit for purpose – we were sold a pup
What’s there now is practically unwatchable
Pat Spillane
The Britannica dictionary defines the phrase ‘sold a pup’ as ‘to buy something that is worthless’.
Latest Gaelic Football
Pat Spillane: The current championship format is not fit for purpose – we were sold a pup
Mayo survive huge scare after tangle with Mickey Harte’s spider’s web
Magical Jack McCarron delivers ‘a statement’ as Monaghan win shoot-out to banish Clare
Dick Clerkin: ‘Strong and fit but too nice’ – Kildare unable to bring required intensity needed to their game
Tyrone relieved to see off Armagh as Kieran McGeeney looks to ‘break cycle’ against Galway
Derry’s goal rush late in day puts valiant Donegal to the sword
Ben Brosnan pierces Leitrim late to secure cagey win for Model
‘It didn’t matter how we got over the line’ – Jack O’Connor on Kerry’s edginess
Eamonn Sweeney: A new format for football but still same old failings
Monaghan boss Vinny Corey hails Jack McCarron’s ‘statement’ performance in win over Clare
Top Stories
Ask Allison: ‘Since I switched to part-time work, my husband has been hoarding his cash while I struggle. I feel so betrayed’
Neighbour from hell played music so loud it caused house next door to vibrate
Dad pays tribute to friends and teachers who saved young son’s life after collapse at school
Kinahan cartel criminals caught growing cannabis inside Portlaoise Prison
Latest NewsMore
Pat Spillane: The current championship format is not fit for purpose – we were sold a pup
Miami Heat rally late to level NBA finals series against Denver Nuggets
BREAKING | Kinahan Cartel gang boss Liam Byrne ‘arrested in restaurant while visiting family in Majorca’
Bear Grylls – Education is often ‘so boring’ and fails to prepare children for ‘battles of life’
Zoo’s oldest chimp reaches grand old age of 50
Senior Kinahan lieutenant arrested in Spain
‘Significant doubt’ over long-term future of scandal-hit charity Bóthar
Sleep in the spare room if your partner snores, Oxford professor says
Kinahan cartel criminals caught growing cannabis inside Portlaoise Prison
French air traffic control strike leads to Irish flight cancellations