Pat Spillane: The current championship format is not fit for purpose – we were sold a pup

What’s there now is practically unwatchable

Ciaran Kilkenny and his Dublin team-mates have not been performing to the standard of previous years. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Pat Spillane

The Britannica dictionary defines the phrase ‘sold a pup’ as ‘to buy something that is worthless’.