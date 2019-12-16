Pat Spillane: 'The chances of any of these proposals being implemented are slim to nil – and slim has just left town'

The decisions to lift to ban on members playing so-called 'foreign games' and later making Croke Park available to soccer and rugby demonstrated the GAA's willingness to change with the times.

Sometimes, though, this willingness to change can prove a double-edged sword. The new rules in football are a case in point.

I've consistently argued that these changes are a knee-jerk reaction to the horrors of blanket defending. Worse still, rather than improving Gaelic football, they could do the opposite.

Of course, we've had to endure our fair share of crap football games for more than a decade. But the existing rules were not the primary reason.

Instead, it was negative and defensive-minded coaches – who hijacked our beautiful game and turned it into an ugly duckling – who were mostly responsible.

Due primarily to the approach of Jim Gavin and other attack-minded coaches, Gaelic football has been returning to its original philosophy based around attack-orientated football.

But the GAA got spooked and instead of allowing for a natural evolution of tactics they panicked and brought in these ill-conceived changes.

In particular, I fear the advanced mark will change the game – and not for the better. This concept has been borrowed lock, stock and barrel from Aussie Rules.

Pray tell, why does the GAA turn to this ugly spectacle of a game when looking to cure the ills of Gaelic football?

For starters, I don't accept the basic premise that a player is rewarded with a free shot at goal for catching a ball which has been kicked a distance of 20 metres.

But my biggest gripe is this rule could change the whole dynamic of the game.

So, instead of Gaelic football being a fast-moving fluid game, it could become another version of American football/basketball with set-plays being artificially created in order to get players into scoring positions.

The GAA would have been better served to tackle the overuse of the handpass rather than create a solution to a non-existent problem.

Report

This all brings me to the report of the GAA Fixtures Review Calendar Task Force whose report was delivered last week.

The issues facing the Task Force are well documented. They needed to find a mechanism to ensure that more time is set aside for club games in which county players feature in.

There are so many stake-holders involved in this issue, coming up with a practical solution is nearly impossible.

To their credit the Task Force did make some useful proposals. Reducing the numbers of teams allowed to compete in senior and intermediate county championships to 16 would be a positive step.

There are far too many senior clubs – Tipperary has 32, for example – in many counties. The proposed abolition of the All-Ireland junior football championship is long overdue. This championship is a complete joke.

Counties in Leinster and Ulster don't even compete any more. Cork and Kerry were the only Munster counties who featured this year, together with teams from Connacht. It's a pity the Task Force didn't go one step further and recommend the abolition of the All-Ireland intermediate hurling championship as well. Two counties, Kilkenny and Cork, participated this year.

While other proposals make sense in the abstract they are either impractical to implement or simply ill-advised.

Take the proposal to turn the U-17 championship into a tiered-developmental competition.

The concept of an inter-county championship for this age group is ill-conceived because it subjects 15- and 16-year-olds to the demands of inter-county training.

It creates elitism and a win-at-all-costs attitude and most certainly does nothing for player welfare or holistic development. In fairness, this was highlighted in another report titled The Talent Academy and Player Development Report which was published by the GAA this week.

For example, I know of one U-17 county squad which has been training three times a week – with two of the sessions taking place during the week – since October.

Instead of being forced to travel to county training sessions during the depths of winter these youngsters should be allowed concentrate on their studies and play football at schools' level.

The Task Force report recommended the establishment of a new Oversight Unit to supervise the games programmes in each county. This new body would have the power to implement sanctions.

The Task Force's recommendations are straightforward.

They are: no inter-county activity (i.e. training, testing etc) after a team exits the championship and December 1st; players not named on 26-man, match-day squads to be released back to their clubs for league games and; all players on county squads to be available for club duty until 10 days before county matches – commonly referred to as the 10-day rule.

Regrettably, the chances of the Oversight Committee actually implementing any of these proposals are slim to nil – and slim has just left town.

Hypocrisy

When it comes to hypocrisy the majority of county board officials are market leaders. Furthermore, they are experts in the three wise monkeys' maxim of 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil'.

So county boards will continue to bow to the wishes of their county managers who have no qualms about running a coach and four through all these regulations.

The notion that county boards are the custodians of GAA rules is a bad joke. I fear the Oversight Units would suffer a similar fate if they are ever established.

There are other proposals in the report which ought to be rejected out of hand.

The Sigerson Cup to be completed by the fifth weekend of the year. Frankly, this is an insult to those promoting Gaelic Games in third-level colleges and another sop to county managers. The Under-20 Football Championship to be played during February and March (which actually is happening in 2020). This is just plain daft. There is no logical explanation for attempting to squeeze another GAA competition into the busiest time of the time of the year for football. A seven-day gap between the All-Ireland senior hurling and football finals. Aside from the logistical issues this would amount to a marketing and PR own goal. Scrapping All-Ireland colleges' competition for C and D grades. This proposal is an insult to those trying to keep the GAA alive in smaller post-primary schools and a further nail in the coffin of rural GAA clubs. Excluding New York from the provincial championship and offering them what is essentially a challenge game against the Tier 2 champions won't do anything for the promotion of Gaelic Games in the Big Apple.

The silver bullet proposal from the Task Force to solve the fixtures conundrum is a revamping of the structures of the provincial championships. Essentially each province would have eight counties.

But the problem is that the Task Force has hedged its bets by coming up with two new models for inter-county competitions – based on eight-team provinces – as well suggesting that the status be retained with a few minor adjustments.

These will now be explained in more detail at workshops around the country. My guess is that the Task Force will gauge how the wind is blowing before coming up with a definite proposal.

When I finished reading the report I had a strong sense of deja vu. And then it struck me. The Task Force report remind me so much of the Government's policies designed to sort out the problems of rural Ireland.

It's a scatter-gun approach with something small for everyone in the audience, but definitely not a coherent road map going forward.

Sadly, the Task Force report is one hell of a missed opportunity.

Online Editors