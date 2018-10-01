Pat Spillane: Surrendering September to give incompetent county boards time to run off games was a serious mistake

I know I wrote last week about the stupidity of the GAA’s decision to, more or less, surrender national competition in September – but I can’t help giving the decision another lash this morning.

It will be the end of January before our hurlers and footballers are seen again in national action – the beginning of that month before they begin the likes of the O’Byrne and McKenna Cups.

Already the GAA has realised that their three-year experiment of freeing up September would mean next year’s All-Ireland football final being played as early as Sunday, August 25 – and wisely put the big day back a week to September 1.

Well, I’ve a bit of advice for them: Go the whole hog, cancel this ‘free September’ notion and go back to the old dates for the showpieces. This is an own goal – to destroy the sporting month that is known as the GAA’s big one.

And for what? To give incompetent county boards around the country time to run off games. Do you ever hear of Dublin, Kilkenny, Cork or Tyrone getting into trouble playing club games?

No, they are well-run and able to react quickly when their programme might hit a bit of disruption for any reason. Others are still scratching around now playing county quarter-finals despite being beaten at senior inter-county level months ago.

Another difficulty with closing down inter-county activity for so long is that the GAA media – written, broadcast or social – doesn’t shut down.

So what do they fill their space and time with? Why, with stories that do not reflect well on the GAA.

Where do I start? Well, the Mayo ladies row rumbles on with huge media coverage. If the championship season was in full swing this would hardly register. It’s a mountain being made out of a molehill, but the grim reality is that when you choose to wash dirty linen in public, no-one’s a winner.

I always felt that when Cora Staunton came out with words like “unhealthy” and “unsafe”, which were not substantiated by any evidence and led to other rumours, that the players were on a loser.

Who is actually at fault? No-one will say it publicly, but off the record everyone has the same answer.

The public slagging has to stop, but it should be remembered that the majority of players voted to stay on, the County Board supported the manager to the hilt and the only solution is to have the players come back without having lost face. That’s easier said than done.

Tyrone football has made too many bad headlines of late. The photos of Sean Cavanagh’s facial injuries were lapped up as a stick to beat the GAA with – especially on social media. Of course, one incident of this type is one too many, and yes, violence on the pitch still happens around the country when it comes to matches where passions run high. But is it a huge problem? No.

At the same time, that incident and the one at an intermediate match recently in the same county raises an issue: Does Tyrone football have a problem with discipline?

Tyrone doesn’t have a copyright on violence and ill-discipline around GAA games, but they do have a history. There were All-Ireland club finals that we in Kerry remember less than fondly, involving Cookstown and Derrytresk of Tyrone and Finuge and Dromid of Kerry.

There was a very unsavoury All-Ireland U-21 semi-final involving Tyrone and Tipperary a few years ago after which Tipperary alleged that Tyrone players seemed to know the Christian names of the girlfriends and sisters of the Tipp lads.

Declan Bonner (left), when Donegal minor manager, mentioned after a game between the counties of how one of his players, whose father was very ill, heard all about it from Tyrone players.

And then there was the brawl between Armagh and Tyrone in this year’s Ulster U-20 semi-final. That’s a bit of a rap sheet and if Tyrone say they have no bigger problem that anyone else then they are in denial.

Sean issuing the photo of his face on social media didn’t help anyone. Call me a cynic, but it wouldn’t have anything to do with the fact that Sean’s autobiography is out now and he needs to shift a few books, would it?

I was also annoyed by Peter Canavan’s response to the coverage of the Cavanagh business, which was to accuse the media of anti-Tyrone bias. Christ, talk about having a siege mentality. It happened in Tyrone, Peter.

So that’s what our papers have been carrying instead of coverage of September All-Ireland deciders in hurling, football, minor, senior, camogie and ladies football at all levels.

Last Monday our biggest-selling daily newspaper, the Irish Independent, had 29 pages of sport – three of them were about Gaelic Games. You can’t blame the paper. While people might look at a county final report from other counties, they are not going to read stuff about round-robin matches or quarter-finals, which is the stage we are only at now because county boards are under no pressure to get games played.

The GAA will live to regret this mess that costs it valuable promotional time in our schools, too.

GAA President John Horan should bring back our inter-county September – and in time for 2019 too.

