Pat Spillane: 'Seeing Fenton and Clifford in action was worth the admission price alone'

Kerry will be pleased that they got a point – because it looked they game had gone away from them in injury time.

Remember they were missing their first-choice midfielder pairing of David Moran and Jack Barry and their defensive weaknesses were exposed.

We saw the best two footballers in the game Brian Fenton and David Clifford in action – and that was probably worth the admission price alone.

These two teams don't particularly like each other as was evident by the row after the final whistle and I imagine we will see the sides up against each other in bigger matches before the end of 2020.

Success

Dublin’s appetite for success is remarkable. Remember they are just back from holiday but they were still determined not to lose the game.

Their discipline needs working on as they played much of the game with 14 men but newcomer Conor McHugh did well.

GAA Newsletter

Kerry will be happy that James O'Donoghue was prominent for periods.

Meanwhile, I welcome the appointment of David Clifford as their new captain. He only celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday, but from all the reports I've heard he is mature way beyond his years.

When it comes to the team captaincy Kerry do things differently. Together with Kilkenny, they are the only county to allow the county champions to nominate the captain.

However, I think this system has long outlived its usefulness. The team manager ought to be allowed pick the captain.

But in this case, it is the right appointment.

Read Pat Spillane every week in the Sunday World

Online Editors