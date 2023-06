Pat Spillane ranks his top eight in this year’s race for Sam Maguire

If you think Gaelic football is boring, take a look at other sports – predictable, to say the least

David Clifford of Kerry shoots to score his side's first goal from a penalty during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 match between Cork and Kerry at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork.

Pat Spillane Today at 19:00