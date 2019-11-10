Pat Spillane: 'Plenty of Dubs make my top 30 list of 2019, but a Kerryman gets the vote for Footballer of the Year'

It has reached farcical levels in the last two years, with Colm Cavanagh’s selection at full-back on the 2018 team and Brian Howard named at centre-back on this year’s team.

Donegal’s Michael Murphy was also picked out of position, which resulted in Stephen O’Brien being excluded.

I am reminded of the joke about a camel is a horse designed by a committee when it comes to the All-Star team.

It appears the current selection committee have a policy of shoe-horning the best players into the team rather than selecting the best team.

Anyway, the furore got me thinking about one of my annual articles – my list of the country’s top 30 footballers based on current form.

It’s subjective and designed to generate a bit of debate.

1 - David Clifford (Kerry)

The most skilful player in the modern era, some of the points he scored this summer appeared to defy the laws of gravity.

2 - Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Has continued to evolve, Con is now close to being the complete package.

3 - Michael Murphy (Donegal)

A born leader, we are now seeing just how versatile and influential he is since Donegal boss Declan Bonner allowed him to express himself.

4 - Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

His electric pace, ball-carrying skills and link play is one of the key elements in Dublin’s game plan. Jack produced a brilliant performance in this year’s drawn final.

Stephen Cluxton, Con O'Callaghan and Jack McCaffrey

5 - Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

He has redefined the art of goalkeeping. His Footballer of the Year award for 2019 was deserved recognition of his service to the Dublin team.

6 - Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Being judged by his own exceptional standards. Brian has never played on a losing Dublin team in the championship. He is now the complete midfielder.

7 - Paul Mannion (Dublin)

Has everything required by a modern forward – blistering pace, his willingness to track back, his tackle and work rate and of course, he’s a brilliant point taker.

8 - Sean O Shea (Kerry)

What a year he had. Key figure on UCC’s Sigerson Cup-winning team, he won an All-Star and Young Footballer of the Year after helping Kerry reach the league and All-Ireland finals.

9 - Brian Howard (Dublin)

Looks destined to be Dublin’s go-to player over the next five years, given his versatility. Played a lot in defence this season though I didn’t agree with his selection as the All-Star centre-back.

David Moran. Photo: Sportsfile

10 - David Moran (Kerry)

I thought his best days were behind him but he made a spectacular comeback this summer. His performances demonstrated that a ‘traditional’ high-catching midfielder can still flourish.

11 - Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Probably the most improved footballer in 2019. Great target man and finisher. Hit 3-48 in the All-Ireland championship, making him the joint top scorer in the series alongside Kerry’s Sean O Shea.

12 - James McCarthy (Dublin)

A leader, he’s also versatile, immensely strong and has a ferocious work ethic. Though this wasn’t his best season for Dublin his performance in the replay was vital.

13 - Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

His performance in the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin was only surpassed by Jack McCaffrey’s tour de force in the drawn final. It was his performance on McCaffrey in the semi-final which earned him the All-Star.

14 - Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)

Judged by own high standards, it wasn’t his greatest year but his role as Dublin’s point guard is central to their success. Ciaran really came good in the All-Ireland Final replay.

Seán O'Shea of Kerry in action against Michael Fitzsimons of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

15 - Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

Arguably the most under-rated player in the Dublin squad, his under stated style belies the fact that he is now the best man-marker in the game. His all-round skills have improved as well, particularly his kicking.

16 - Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Having starred at under-age level as an attacking wing-back, his transition to a man-marking corner-back this year was a big success – until the All-Ireland final replay.

17 - Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

Unfairly maligned, his ball winning capabilities, leadership and game intelligence are second to none. He drove Mayo forward at vital times during their troubled season this summer.

18 - Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

A classy wing forward who operated close to the opposition goal this year and it worked. I’m sure he’s disappointed that he couldn’t influence the semi-final more.

19 - Dean Rock (Dublin)

Mr Consistency, he just knocks over virtually every free within 50 metres of the opposition goals. Furthermore, when his forward colleagues were struggling in the drawn final it was Rock who shone.

Paul Geaney of Kerry in action against Ryan McHugh of Donegal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 1 Phase 2 match at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

20 - Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

A huge dynamo – he has fantastic energy and stamina, is very brave and is a brilliant ball carrier. Played a huge role in Donegal’s big win over Tyrone.

21 - Donal Keogan (Meath)

Doesn’t get sufficient recognition because he’s not playing with one of the top sides. He was the key player in Meath’s semi-revival this season, which saw them mix it with the big guns in the Super 8s.

22 - Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Probably not at his best this year but he’s the player who makes Tyrone tick. His black card against Donegal early in the Ulster championship clash was a pivotal moment.

23 - Conor McManus (Monaghan)

His performance for Clontibret in the Ulster club championship against Crossmaglen Rangers last weekend again underlined his class. Could be even more effective next season as a result of the new forward mark.

Colm Boyle of Mayo in action against John Small, left, and Jonny Cooper of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

24 - Colm Boyle (Mayo)

Though he is in the twilight of his career, he probably had his best campaign. When others were struggling, his inspirational play kept Mayo in the hunt.

25 - Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

I was critical of his selection as an All-Star but as a full-back in the traditional mould, he’s top class. Until he faced David Clifford in the All-Ireland semi-final he had got the better of all the other forwards he faced.

26 - Paddy McBrearty (Donegal)

Forceful forward, he’s an excellent ball winner and a brilliant kicker of points. He looks physically stronger since returning from a serious injury.

Gary Brennan of Clare in action against Padraic Harnan of Meath during their Round 4 qualifier in Portlaoise last Sunday. Under the proposed new championship structure, Clare would have been forced into Tier 2 this season. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

27 - Gary Brennan (Clare)

An inspirational figure, he is a very under-rated player who has been a monumental figure for Clare. Very unlucky not to secure an All-Star nomination this year.

28 - Jonny Cooper (Dublin)

The sort of player every team needs. Plays right on the edge and can do a man marking job whenever required. Kerry allowed him roam forward in the replay.

29 - Paul Geaney (Kerry)

Coming close to his best form after a disappointing 2018 campaign. But he needs to find his goal-scoring touch again if Kerry are to reach the promised land. An inability to score goals is a major concern for the team.

30 - Shaun Patton (Donegal)

Could be Cluxton’s heir apparent as his re-starts are as accurate as the Dubliner’s. With so much emphasis on kick-outs nowadays, this is going to be a huge asset going forward.

