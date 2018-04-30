Pat Spillane thinks that the Sky TV deal could see the new Super 8s format 'blow up' in the GAA's face this summer.

Pat Spillane thinks that the Sky TV deal could see the new Super 8s format 'blow up' in the GAA's face this summer.

Pat Spillane: One thorny issue could see the Super 8s experiment blow up spectacularly in the GAA's face

Instead of the usual All-Ireland quarter-finals, the four provincial champions will be joined by four teams from the qualifiers and split into two groups of four. After playing one group game at home, one away and one in Croke Park, the top two from each group will contest the All-Ireland semi-finals.

With the increased number of fixtures in the All-Ireland series, it is expected that Sky Sports will be able to screen more key matches exclusively. Writing in his Sunday World column, Spillane said that this could be a divisive development, and that it may turn some supporters against the new format.

"I have an inkling that the biggest hullabaloo could erupt over the thorny issue of the Sky TV deal," Spillane said. "It's interesting to note that so far the GAA hasn't announced what games will be televised live, though one assumes that all 12 matches in the Super 8s will be shown live.

"The key issue is which station will televise them? I've heard that a third of the games in the Super 8s will be shown on Sky, which will certainly have exclusive rights on some matches. "I have a bad feeling the whole experiment could blow up spectacularly in the GAA's face."

The Kerry legend also addressed the other changes to the GAA calender - the condensed National League and the 'club only' month of April. Assessing the three tweaks to the schedule, Spillane concludes that there are two 'fundamental weaknesses' to the plans.

"There is something for all stakeholders but ultimately it won't solve what is a very complex issue," Spillane added.

"Worse still, there is an element of cutting off the nose to spite the face. Right from the start there were two fundamental weaknesses.

"No attempt was made to address the elephant in the room, the power that county managers wield, and there was no real sanction for those who ignore the directive."

Online Editors