Heading into the dying moments of Kerry’s match against Monaghan I noticed something I had never seen before.

Heading into the dying moments of Kerry’s match against Monaghan I noticed something I had never seen before.

Pat Spillane: Kerry's system of play is like Britain's Brexit policy - just make it up as you go along

The entire Kerry management team had assembled along the lines in Clones. It bore all the hallmarks of a final farewell.

We were about to witness Kerry being eliminated from the All-Ireland series without reaching the semi-final for only the second time since the turn of the century.

And this would be the management’s last meaningful match.

The vultures were no longer circling, they were on their final approach for landing. Meanwhile, the P45s were being printed for a clutch of the squad’s more senior players.

Then, as occasionally happens in sport, Kerry snatched an undeserved draw from the jaws of defeat.

I couldn’t wipe the wry smile off my face afterwards; not because my native county were still in the championship, but at how their equalising goal was conceived.

This is the era of so-called innovative coaching, cutting-edge technology and master tacticians on the line. So what role did they play in the creation of David Clifford’s goal in the fourth minute of injury-time?

None actually; instead the score was conceived from a concoction of common sense and desperation, with a Hail Mary kick into the Monaghan square in the hope that Kieran Donaghy might get his paw to it and something might happen.

As we know, something did happen, thanks to a touch of genius from Clifford.

All Kerry can do now is beat Kildare in Killarney next Saturday and hope that Galway account for Monaghan, which will secure the Kingdom the dubious pleasure of an All-Ireland semi-final clash against Dublin.

Let’s be brutally honest, Kerry played second fiddle but still managed to survive.

The players showed terrific spirit to the bitter end and never threw in the towel. They played for the jersey and that’s all one can ask for. And in the first-half when they were they were under the cosh, the leadership shown by the younger players like Gavin White, Tom O’Sullivan and Sean O’Shea was immense.

The improvement after the break was the key, however. They brought more energy to their play, pressed up on Monaghan’s kick-outs and finally asked some questions of their defence.

Donaghy’s introduction from the start brought a different dynamic – he brought physicality and leadership to the table – but let’s not over-egg the Donaghy factor.

Kerry rarely used him as a target man on the edge of the square until they were absolutely desperate. Indeed, if he was making his championship debut he would have been hauled off at half-time such was his lack of impact.

Kerry have a lot of improving to do. Their forward line, with the notable exception of Clifford, misfired, with four of the starting six failing to score from play.

Paul Geaney is suffering a crisis of confidence and James O’Donoghue is but a pale shadow of the player that lit up the 2014 championship. Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his management team have to shoulder much of the blame for the failings.

Not for the first time their substitutions against Monaghan were baffling and failed to make any real difference. Granted, Geaney was having an indifferent afternoon, but withdrawing him and free-taker O’Shea was strange to put it mildly.

His decision to give the job of man-marking Conor McManus to the recalled Mark Griffin was nothing short of bizarre. Griffin has many qualities, but he is the poorest man-marker in the Kerry squad.

Worse still, they allowed him to be isolated against McManus for the entire first-half and they didn’t address the situation until the break. Had Monaghan been more clinical the game would have been over by then.

What really worries me about the management team is that although this is their sixth season in charge they still haven’t settled on a defined system of play.

It’s a bit like the British government’s policy on Brexit – make it up as you go along with radical changes between games, never mind seasons.

Kerry played on the front foot and deployed the kicking game in the Munster championship. They opted to use a sweeper and go with a more conservative game plan against Galway and then tried a running game last Sunday.

I accept Fitzmaurice is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t in terms of tactics, but there is a level of confusion at the heart of the team.

It’s just as well that they face a Kildare team with nothing to play for. Overall, though, Kildare can take a lot of positives from the 2018 championship – aside, of course, from their shock loss to Carlow.

They were probably the unluckiest team in the Super 8s, losing games by margins of two and three points.

They showed great character in the last 25 minutes against Galway after Daniel Flynn was red-carded. With a little tweaking, they could pose a serious threat to Dublin in the next two or three years.

This includes polishing the rough diamond that is Flynn and turning him into potentially the most lethal full-forward in the game.

But in order to be really competitive against the top teams they have to decide whether to deploy a sweeper or go with a zonal defence system.

Whatever system they decide on they will have to work on it relentlessly and bring more intensity into their defensive play.

Kerry will win next Saturday night, but events in Salthill will determine whether they advance.

Read Pat Spillane every weekend in The Sunday World.

Subscribe to The Throw-In, Independent.ie's weekly GAA podcast in association with Allianz, for the best in GAA discussion and analysis every week, with some of the biggest names in football and hurling from Joe Brolly, Tomás Ó'Sé and John Mullane.

Subscribe and listen to The Throw-In podcast on iTunes or SoundCloud.

Online Editors