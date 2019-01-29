I DELIBERATELY refrained from writing about the impact of football's experimental rules until now.

Pat Spillane: 'It's not the rules which are destroying Gaelic football, it's the managers'

There was a simple reason for my silence. Unlike the majority of team managers I wasn't going to rush to judgement after a handful of games as I wanted to give them a fair chance.

My biggest gripe is that the changes addressed the symptoms rather than the root problem of Gaelic football, which is the widespread use of the blanket defence.

Furthermore, it was virtually impossible for one referee to apply them correctly and if Mickey Harte is right and the managers were only consulted after the changes were published, then that's wrong as well.

One message the GAA ought to learn from this episode is that all the stakeholders in the game need to be consulted when rule changes are being formulated. The GAA hierarchy has a habit of picking the same chosen few to sit on its committees and this needs to change.

I've believed for a long time that we need a change regarding the hand pass rule. The game has become a bastardised version of basketball/ rugby league and is far removed from the basic principles of Gaelic football.

Fans don't like this version of the game, which is clear when you see the falling attendances and a drop in TV audiences for championship football.

The Central Council's decision to drop the three hand pass rule was wrong for a very simple reason: The changes were not trialled in enough matches for anybody to make a definite judgement about them.

They needed to be road-tested in the league, where teams are at full strength and hell-bent on winning.

Having read all the negative comments uttered by managers about the hand pass rule, I was wary when I sat down to watch the O'Byrne Cup final between Dublin and Westmeath.

Lo and behold, I actually enjoyed the game and I thought the restrictive hand pass worked well. As I have written here on countless occasions, it's not the rules which are destroying Gaelic football, it's the managers.

And I know exactly why both managers and players were against restricting the hand pass. The modern-day footballer is like a pre-programmed robot that follows instructions to the letter of the law.

The first – and maybe only – priority is to retain possession and the most risk free way of achieving this is to hand pass the ball to the closest team-mate.

There are few attempts at long, kicked passes or long-range point attempts, because they are viewed as low percentage shots which could result in possession being lost.

The new hand pass rule actually made the blanket defence worse because managers and players failed to think outside the box.

Even though the offensive mark presented them with an ideal opportunity to kick the ball more often – which had the added bonus of bypassing blanket defences – teams declined to take the option.

The refusal of managers to be more innovative in their tactical thinking is killing Gaelic football.

Personally I'm not a fan of the offensive mark but I'm amazed that it hasn't been deployed more often. There was only one offensive mark made in the O'Byrne Cup final and 51 minutes had elapsed before we saw one in the McKenna Cup final the following night.

Interestingly, though, Tyrone copper-fastened their win when a foot pass from Kyle Coney was 'marked' by Cathal McShane deep in injury-time and then kicked over the bar.

For me, the mark is like money for old rope in terms of creating chances. It bypasses the blanket defence and any forward who can make a clever run earns a free shot at goal if he secures primary possession from a kick which only has to travel 20 metres.

The other three rule changes have had minimum impact.

Kick-outs have to be taken from the 20m line, which will probably mean that Stephen Cluxton's rapid restarts might take two seconds longer.

This was a missed opportunity. I don't understand why the Central Council ditched the original proposal – which would have obliged keepers to kick the ball beyond the 45m line – before it was even trialled. I'm convinced in would have resulted in more battles for primary possession.

The forward sideline kicks was another missed opportunity. The committee should have proposed that all free-kicks go forward while back-passes to the keeper should have been banned as well.

I'll reserve judgement on the sin-bin until I see how it works in the league. The bottom line is that, yet again, the managers' views prevailed. So it's still a case of the tail wagging the dog.

The Central Council chickened out and the managerial lobby led by my old friends in Ulster prevailed. So expect more of the usual, painting by numbers style of Gaelic football.

And now the GAA even expect the public to pay even more to see this fare. I wish them luck with that strategy.

