Pat Spillane identifies four reasons why Kerry have failed to win an All-Ireland since 2014

Pat Spillane stands by his criticism of ex-Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and says that there are four main reasons why Kerry haven't delivered an All-Ireland title since 2014.

Fitzmaurice stepped down as Kerry manager last weekend after the team were eliminated from the championship after failing to advance from the Super 8s. After leaving the role, Fitzmaurice revealed that he has received a box of hate mail over the years and while Spillane condemned the Kerry supporters who sent those letters, he added that the outgoing management team must still shoulder the blame for Kerry's barren spell.

Writing in today's Sunday World, Spillane identified four reasons why Kerry haven't won an All-Ireland title since beating Donegal in the 2014 decider.

"The abuse that the manegement team and some players have been subjected to on social media and via letters in recent years has been vile, vicious, personal and completely over the top," Spillane wrote.

"Nobody giving their free time for the honour and glory of Kerry deserves to be treated like that. For Kerry fans, it's all about delivering Sam and when the team falls short then the season is deemed a failure.

"There are many reasons why Kerry have not won an All-Ireland since 2014. Though some were outside the management's control, they must take responsibility for the following failures: 1. Poor decision-making, 2. Conservative outlook, 3. Absence of a defined game plan, 4. Disconnect between the team and supporters."

Kerry will now look to appoint a successor to Fitzmaurice, with former goalkeeper and selector Diarmuid Murphy, minor manager Peter Keane and U20 boss and three-time All-Ireland-winning manager Jack O'Connor all in the frame.

