Pat Spillane: I’d rather listen to a ‘dinosaur’ than the spoofers and bluffers ruining Gaelic football

'Colm O’Rourke struck a blow for all us dinosaurs by outwitting a Down team managed by Conor Laverty, rated one of the best modern-day coaches, in the Tailteann Cup final.'

Pat Spillane

Gaelic football – what can I say?