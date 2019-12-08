Pat Spillane: How the 11 new Gaelic football county bosses will fare in their quest to dethrone the Dubs

In a flash everything changed and nothing changed. Regardless of who the new Dublin boss is, he will have the same players and resources available.

I imagine though the new boss will say a silent prayer that Stephen Cluxton doesn't decide to walk away as well.

As we await the appointment of Gavin's replacement I'm examining the prospects of the ten new managers already appointed.

I was surprised to learn that the 12 newcomers named this time last year are still in position.

Managers in the English Championship have an average tenure of 0.86 years. It will be interesting to see how long the 11 newcomers to the GAA scene survive.

In a departure from recent trends, six of the newbies, Jack O'Connor (Kildare), Rory Gallagher (Derry), Ryan McMenamin (Fermanagh), Michéal Quirke (Laois), Paul Galvin (Wexford) and Davy Burke (Wicklow) are outsiders.

The natives are Pádraic Joyce (Galway), Seamus McEnaney (Monaghan), David Power (Tipperary) and Michael Maher (London).

It is interesting to note that none of the eight Division 1 teams, by definition the country's most successful sides, have outside managers.

Indeed, apart from the six mentioned earlier, only four other counties – Roscommon, Leitrim, Down and Offaly – have outside bosses and Anthony Cunningham, a Galwegian by birth, now lives in Roscommon.

So let's take a closer look at the newcomers and their prospects in 2020.

PÁDRAIC JOYCE (GALWAY)

Pádraic Joyce. Photo: Sportsfile

An authentic Galway football legend, he is revered by the fans who will surely flock back to watch the team – having become increasingly disillusioned by the style of football Galway played under Kevin Walsh.

Joyce guided the Tribesmen to the Connacht Under-20 title this season, new coach John Divilly earned his spurs with UCD and there is no shortage of talent coming through the ranks.

Having avoided Mayo and Roscommon in the Connacht draw, Galway are virtually assured of a place in the Connacht final.

The downside is that Joyce is short on managerial experience and Galway will have to hit the ground running in order to stay in Division 1. Changing their defensively-orientated style of football could prove problematic.

VERDICT: Stay in Division 1 and reach the Super 8s.

SEAMUS McENANEY (MONAGHAN)

Seamus McEnaney. Photo: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

One of the most experienced managers in the business, he did well when previously in charge between 2004 and 2010 – and more recently he coached the county minor team to win back-to-back Ulster titles.

His backroom team includes former Tyrone strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly – who now works full time with Ulster rugby – and also former Dublin stats-man Roy Boyne and Kilcoo captain Conor Laverty. It looks particularly impressive.

Monaghan achieved a remarkable level of consistency under their previous boss Malachy O'Rourke, contesting an All-Ireland semi-final, winning two Ulster titles and playing in Division 1 for five consecutive seasons.

But McEnaney faces a mammoth task. He takes over an aging squad who struggled this season, winning just three of their 10 league and championship games.

Worse still, they are drawn against Cavan in the preliminary round of the 2020 Ulster championship – so they have to win three games just to get to an Ulster final.

VERDICT: Relegation certainties and won't have much joy in the championship either.

RYAN McMENAMIN (FERMANAGH)

Ryan McMenamin is the new Fermanagh football manager. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Having worked as Rory Gallagher's assistant in Fermanagh for the last two seasons, McMenamin will be familiar with the Fermanagh players.

His new backroom team includes McMenamin's ex-Tyrone team-mate Joe McMahon and former Kilcoo boss Paul McIver.

Fermanagh finished third in Division 2 this spring and they have avoided Donegal, Tyrone, Derry and Armagh in next year's Ulster championship. But they failed to win a championship game in 2019 and have a limited pick.

The elephant in the room is their negative tactics which I suspect McMenamin will persist with.

These tactics may keep them competitive, but surely won't secure Fermanagh any silverware.

VERDICT: Relegation and I fear Tier 2 football beckons.

JACK O'CONNOR (KILDARE)

7 December 2019; Kildare manager Jack O'Connor and his selector Ross Glavin look on during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Round 1 match between Kildare and Longford at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

None of the newcomers have a CV to in any way touch the Kerryman who delivered three All-Ireland senior titles (2004, 2006, 2009), one U-21 (1998) and two minor crowns (2014, 2015) to his native county.

He is familiar with the Kildare football scene having been involved with Moorefield – his sons Eanna and Cian have won county and provincial medals with the Newbridge-based club.

Kildare are the dominant force in underage football in Leinster in recent seasons, winning three of the last five minor provincial titles as well as the inaugural All-Ireland U-20 championship last year.

But at senior level they are notoriously inconsistent and suffered two heavy defeats this summer – a 15-point drubbing from Dublin in the Leinster semi-final and a 10-point loss to Tyrone in R3 of the qualifiers.

O'Connor is an excellent manager, however Kerry's underwhelming performances in the U-20 championship when he was in charge suggests that he needs a strong coach to work alongside him.

But there isn't one in his proposed backroom team.

It's worth remembering as well that O'Connor lacks the charisma of the last Kerry-born Kildare boss Mick O'Dwyer and the fans won't automatically jump on the bandwagon.

VERDICT: Promotion to Division 1 – but their season will hinge on how they fare in a likely Leinster semi-final showdown against Meath.

MICHÉAL QUIRKE (LAOIS)

7 December 2019; Laois manager Micheál Quirke during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Round 1 match between Laois and Offaly at McCann Park in Portarlington, Co Laois. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A former club manager with Kerins O'Rahillys, he has also coached Kerry development squads.

His basketball background will be an asset given the emphasis on attacking tactics in the modern game.

On the other hand, he has no knowledge of Laois football and has no experience of managing at inter county level.

Laois secured promotion to Division 2 this spring but underperformed in the championship.

They exited the All-Ireland series when enduring a 14-point drubbing from Cork in Thurles.

VERDICT: Relegation to Division 3 and, as they face a probable Leinster semi-final clash against Dublin, Laois could well play in the Tier 2 championship next summer.

RORY GALLAGHER (DERRY)

Rory Gallagher. Photo: Sportsfile

This is his sixth consecutive season managing an Ulster county team – he previously worked with Donegal and his native Fermanagh.

In his debut season with Fermanagh in 2018 he brought them to their first Ulster final appearance in a decade and secured promotion to Division 2.

All his teams are difficult to beat because of the way he tactically sets them up.

But it's a double-edged sword because, as noted above, this approach is not designed to capture any silverware.

While manager of Donegal, he definitely held them back from playing to their strengths.

There has to be a fear, therefore, that Gallagher will ignore Derry's creative footballers.

VERDICT: Capable of winning promotion to Division 2, but they might struggle to win a championship game in Ulster.

DAVID POWER (TIPPERARY)

16 June 2018; Tipperary manager David Power during the EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship quarter-final match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc UÍ Rinn, Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

He managed Tipperary to their famous All-Ireland minor success in 2011 and is very familiar with all aspects of football in his native county.

Persuading former Dublin captain Paddy Christie to join his backroom team is a seriously positive start.

Better still, Tipp have avoided Cork and Kerry in the 2020 Munster championship draw.

On the other hand Power's two years as boss of Wexford were underwhelming.

He will also be without his star player Michael Quinlivan who is taking a break from the team next year.

It could be that this Tipperary team's best days are behind them. They were relegated this spring and won only one game all season.

And now Power may be taking over a year or two too late.

VERDICT: No promotion and could struggle to reach the Munster final – which means they face the prospect of playing in Tier 2.

MICHAEL MAHER (LONDON)

3 May 2019; Coach Michael Maher during a London Football Squad Portraits session at McGovern Park in Ruislip, London, England. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

He is the first London-born manager of the team but will be familiar with the players, having being Ciaran Deely's assistant.

Expectations are low – London won one competitive game this year. They would have to beat Roscommon and Mayo just to reach a Connacht final and look certainties for Tier 2.

VERDICT: More of the same, though if they win two games it will represent a 100 percent improvement for the team.

PAUL GALVIN (WEXFORD)

7 December 2019; Wexford manager Paul Galvin, right, with Wexford County Board Vice Chairman Michael Martin during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Round 1 match between Wexford and Westmeath at St. Patrick's Park in Enniscorthy, Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

This left field appointment might just work. The former Kerry captain is a deep thinker about the game, though the Finuge man has no meaningful coaching experience – forget the Underdogs on TG4.

His high profile is likely to prompt the return of players who had stepped away from the team over recent years.

Hurling is the game that matters in the county right now so dual club players will aspire to join Davy Fitzgerald's squad. But the footballers are starting from a low base – they finished third last in Division 4 this spring – winning just one game – so any improvement would represent progress.

VERDICT: I fancy them to achieve promotion. But they face a tricky first-round championship tie against Wicklow. Defeat against the Garden County could trigger a backlash against Galvin.

DAVY BURKE (WICKLOW)

New Wicklow boss Davy Burke celebrates after EirGrid Leinster GAA Football U20 Championship Final match between Kildare and Dublin last year

At 31, he is the youngest of the newcomers but has an impressive CV – managing his native Kildare to a U-20 All-Ireland title in 2018 and Sarsfields to a senior title this summer.

Wicklow performed better than their results would suggest this summer – their championship losses to Kildare in Leinster and Leitrim in the qualifiers were both by two-point margins.

VERDICT: Provided they apply themselves, they could have a decent run in their Tier 2 championship.

