For Dublin boss Jim Gavin and his Tyrone counterpart Mickey Harte the week ahead is about controlling the controllables. The twin issues topping their agendas will be (1) team selection and (2) tactics on the big day.

Pat Spillane: Here's how Jim Gavin and Mickey Harte will deploy their troops and wage war next week

Before dealing with specifics I want to say something about naming dummy teams for an All-Ireland final. We can now take it as a given that regardless of when the two teams are announced the named 30 players won’t start.

This is solely about the psychological warfare between the two camps. Does it matter? Like hell it does, because the rival camps will have planned for virtually every possible scenario.

It is terribly unfair on the player – or players – who are named, though they know they won’t start.

Basically they have to lie – maybe even to their families – and accept all the good wishes they receive, even though they know that not alone are they not starting but mightn’t even come off the bench.

I shudder to think what this does for their confidence, not to mention their mental health.

At worst, the finalists should be obliged to name their team an hour before throw-in and any subsequent changes should count as substitutions.

Mickey Harte’s Strategy:

The dilemma facing Harte is whether to start with what he perceives as his best 15 – or finish with them. Either way it’s a gamble.

The strategy of finishing with his best 15 worked against Donegal, when the Tyrone substitutes scored 2-5.

However, in the semi-final against Monaghan he opted to start one of his ‘impact’ substitutes Lee Brennan who failed to make an impact and none of the substitutes he introduced scored.

The other issue for Harte is whether he sticks with Richie Donnelly – who is a natural midfielder – as their target man. I think Donnelly will continue on the edge of the square, essentially because Tyrone has no other option.

I expect there will only be one change in personnel. Provided Conor Meyler is fit he will start simply because he has an unbelievable engine and is as fit as any of the Dublin players.

Harte will trust his team to stay in the game until the impact subs arrive.

It has long being recognised that Harte’s greatest attribute is his ability to identify the strength of the opposition and more significantly to come with a strategy to negate it. In sporting terms it’s called ‘hammering the hammer’

So Tyrone will man-mark Dublin key players, Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton and they will attempt to pull sweeper Cian O’Sullivan away from the D.

They have tweaked their system since their embarrassing loss to Dublin in last year’s semi-final. Their rigid zonal defence, featuring two sweepers, has been replaced with a man-to-man defensive system.

Tactically, I expect they will push up on Stephen Cluxton’s kick-outs – maybe not them all but they will certainly do it in the latter stages of the game – if the contest is still alive.

Remember what happened in the last quarter in Omagh – Cluxton failed to find a team mate with four of his last five restarts.

Though Tyrone cannot do a ‘Mayo’ on it and engage Dublin physically, they can still get into their faces, run at them using their pace and kick more balls into their full-forward line.

What Tyrone cannot do is to withdraw everybody behind the ball once they lose possession because if they give Dublin enough time and space on the ball they will find a way through.

So their best hope is go man-for-man with Colm Cavanagh operating as sweeper or press Dublin as high up the pitch as they dare.

At the other end they need to take risks and pepper the Dublin full-back with high balls. This tactic worked for Laois’ Donie Kingston in the Leinster final and for Galway’s Damien Comer in the first half of the All-Ireland semi-final.

As a target man Donnelly is not in the same league as either Kingston or Comer but he still sould be able to break some ball to a colleague. This is why Tyrone has to be brave and commit more players forward.

Finally, concede the fewest number of frees within a range of 50 metres, because Dean Rock is likely to convert them.

Jim Gavin's strategy:

The longer Gavin has managed Dublin the more conservative he has become in terms of team selection and how the team is set up and play.

Even though Eoin Murchan was well below par against Galway, I imagine he will get the nod. He did an excellent man-marking job on Niall Sludden in the Super 8s game in Omagh and he will be retained to perform a similar role in the final.

My gut instinct is that Dublin will start the same team as they did against Galway, with the cavalry arriving from the 40th minute and in this order: Cormac Costello, Kevin McManamon, Mick Fitzsimons and Michael Darragh Macauley.

Gavin doesn’t do sentiment, so it will be interesting to see whether Bernard Brogan gets any game time. One of Gavin’s most impressive achievements, though it is rarely mentioned, has been the way he has kept players who have lost their places involved and apparently as motivated as ever.

Diarmuid Connolly is a notable exception, but otherwise they have all stayed for the journey, with 11 of the squad chasing a sixth All-Ireland medal.

Tactically, Dublin will target Niall Morgan’s kick-outs because he has a history of being flaky and erratic when he’s put under pressure. We saw this in the Super 8s match against Donegal when his short kick-out was intercepted and Michael Murphy scored a cracking goal

So Dublin will press Tyrone high up the field in an effort to force turnovers and stop them from developing their running, transition game.

In terms of man-marking, Murchan will take Sludden, while John Small will attempt to neutralise Peter Harte, as he did in last year’s semi-final and again in Omagh. However, a more vigilant referee might not allow Small get away with as many off-the-ball antics this time around.

Dublin will crowd the area between the two 45s with bodies in order to disrupt Tyrone’s running game and force them to kick the ball, which they’re not comfortable doing.

Dublin will be quite willing to give away frees beyond the 45m line, because Tyrone’s don’t have a reliable long-range free-taker.

But regardless of what way you look at it, it is still advantage Dublin.

