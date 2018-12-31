AS WE count down the hours to the end of 2018, it is an appropriate occasion to hand out my much-coveted Pat Spillane GAA Oscars for the year just ending.

AS WE count down the hours to the end of 2018, it is an appropriate occasion to hand out my much-coveted Pat Spillane GAA Oscars for the year just ending.

Pat Spillane hands out his GAA Oscars for the heroes and villains of 2018 in gaelic football

By their nature awards are subjective – just asked the beleaguered All Stars selectors – and I don’t claim do have the kind of monopoly on wisdom needed to make sure that all my choices are the correct ones.

What I will say,though, is that due to my work for both the Sunday World and RTE, I reckon I have watched more GAA matches – either live or recorded – than possibly anybody else in the country this year.

So here goes...

TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. DUBLIN

Dublin became only the third county (Wexford 1915-18; Kerry 1929-32 and Kerry 1978-81) and fourth team ever to win four All-Ireland senior football titles in a row.

Just for good measure, they did the league and championship double again and lost just one game in either competition this year.

If they are successful in the drive for five I will have to clench my teeth and write the article I have been dreading for a long time: Why Dublin are the greatest team of all time.

2. MULLINALAGHTA

The new Leinster club champions deserve all the plaudits since their historic win.

They dared to dream and were rewarded.

Weren’t they fortunate, though, that Mickey Graham believes in positive, attacking football. They could have ended up with a blanket defence guru who was more interested in making the team difficult to beat than winning silverware.

3. THE KERRY MINOR TEAM

The first Gaelic football male team to win five AllIreland titles in a row. The personnel changed, but they just kept winning.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. BRIAN FENTON (Dublin)

There were three stand-out candidates and a credible argument could be made for all of them. I opted for Fenton because I rate him as the best all-round player in the game.

He is remarkably consistent in a key area and teams with aspirations of beating Dublin must neutralise Fenton, which they have so far failed to do in championship football.

Brian Fenton celebrates Dublin's All-Ireland final victory. Photo:Ray McManus/Sportsfile

2. CIARAN KILKENNY (Dublin)

Progressed from being provider to scorer-in-chief, as shown by his 2-24 contribution from play, which made him Dublin’s top scorer from play in the 2018 championship.

He’s the player who orchestrates Dublin’s play once the ball crosses the halfway line.

3. JACK McCAFFREY (Dublin)

McCaffrey made a triumphant return in the Leinster championship, having missed the league while recovering from surgery to repair a severed cruciate ligament. His electrifying pace is a key feature of Dublin’s transition game.

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. BRIAN HOWARD (Dublin)

It was a close call between Howard and Kerry’s David Clifford. I chose the former for his versatility, consistency and, most importantly, for the fact that his two best performances came in the two most important games of the season: the All-Ireland semifinal and final.

2. DAVID CLIFFORD (Kerry)

Kerry’s best player and the county’s only All Star in 2018.

The game’s next superstar, his equalising goal against Monaghan was one of the scores of the season.

David Clifford

3. MICHAEL McKIERNAN (Tyrone)

Versatile and athletic, he always looked very comfortable on the ball.

PS: An honourable mention for Dublin’s Eoin Murchan, who did superb-man marking jobs on Tyrone’s Niall Sludden and Donegal’s Ryan McHugh in the Super 8s having come from virtually nowhere

BEST PERFORMANCES

1. Cillian O’Connor scoring 3-9 against Limerick in the All-Ireland qualifier, which made him the highest scorer ever in Mayo football.

2. Paul Kingston’s 3-2 from play for Laois against Westmeath in the Leinster championship.

3. Paul Broderick’s 11 points from 11 shots – including nine converted frees for Carlow – in their shock win over Kildare in the Leinster championship.

4. Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson, who scored 0-7 (five frees and two 45s) and saved a penalty in their win over Offaly in the Leinster SFC.

WORST GAME OF THE YEAR

1. FERMANAGH v ARMAGH IN THE ULSTER SFC

It was the joint lowest scoring game in the championship and certainly not a contest for the purists.

2. GALWAY v KERRY IN THE SUPER 8s

This was the poorest of the high-profile matches.

The bad weather didn’t help, but the real culprit was the defensive mindset of the two teams.

3. LAOIS v CARLOW IN THE LEINSTER SEMI-FINAL

Carlow’s ultra-defensive set-up ensured that the game was unwatchable at times. However, it did prove that no team will win a game in Croke Park deploying such tactics.

PS: I was spoiled for choice. I could have included any of Dublin’s games in the Leinster series; likewise with Kerry’s mismatches in the Munster championship. Tyrone v Cavan in the qualifiers, the Ulster final between Donegal and Fermanagh and the semi-final between Fermanagh and Monaghan were also duds.

BEST GAME OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP

1. TYRONE v MONAGHAN IN ULSTER SFC

An absolute cracker; it was a crying shame that it wasn’t shown live on RTE. I watched it all and, take my word for it, this was a brilliant game of football – as the final score of 1-18 to 1-16 in favour of Monaghan suggests.

2. MONAGHAN v KERRY IN ROUND 2 OF THE SUPER 8s

To see the wonderful kicking exhibition from Rory Beggan and the magnificent equalising goal from David Clifford deep in injurytime was worth the admission price.

3. KILDARE v MAYO IN QUALIFIERS

With all the controversy about the venue there was a danger the game would fall flat on its face. In fact, it was a cracker and a shock result to boot.

PS: The Round 4 qualifier between Roscommon and Armagh which produced 44 scores deserves a mention as well. It was the kind of game which fans want to see.

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

1. JIM GAVIN (Dublin)

He has now guided Dublin to five All-Ireland titles, five league titles and six Leinster titles. And the bad news for the rest of the country is he is staying on until 2021 – at least.

Jim Gavin

2 PETER KEANE (Kerry)

Keane coached Kerry to three of their All-Ireland minor titles (2016-18) and will succeed at senior level provided he’s given time.

3. MICKEY GRAHAM (Mullinalaghta)

Cavan fans will be hoping that having struck gold with Mullinlaghta he can do likewise with their county team

4. MALACHY O’ROURKE (Monaghan)

The boss (right) fully deserves a mention for turning his side into one of the most consistent in the business.

MOST DISAPPOINTING PERFORMANCES

1. CORK

They lost their last two championship games – against Kerry and Tyrone – by a combined total of 33 points.

2. ARMAGH

Their performance against Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC when they managed to score 0-2 from play.

3. WEXFORD

They had just one victory in nine league and championship games.

GOAL OF THE YEAR

1. DANIEL FLYNN (Kildare) v Monaghan

Got the ball on the right corner position, waltzed past six defenders and rifled it to the net

Goal for Kildare! What a finish by Daniel Flynn! pic.twitter.com/bvXCdFuNJy — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 15, 2018

2 NIALL SCULLY (Dublin) v Donegal

Dublin at their best, as a move started by Jonny Cooper split the Donegal defence and Scully scored his second goal in this Super 8s clash.

3 JOHNNY HEANEY (Galway) v Mayo

It was the only time Galway kicked the ball into their attack during the secondhalf. Heaney got on the end of the subsequent flowing move to fire home the decisive goal in this Connacht clash.

SAVE OF THE YEAR

1. GRAHAM BRODY (Laois) v Dublin

His save from Con O’Callaghan was the pick of an impressive bunch from the Laois keeper.

2. MARK JACKSON (Wicklow) v Offaly

Made a crucial penalty save as well as scoring 0-7.

3. STEPHEN CLUXTON (Dublin) v Galway

His first-half penalty save from Eamonn Brannigan was the turning point in the All-Ireland semi-final.

POINT OF THE YEAR

1. CONOR McMANUS (Monaghan) v Tyrone

A miraculous effort from the right-hand touchline in the Ulster Championship.

3 Days Until Christmas! 🎄



What a beauty from Conor McManus. In our Christmas Cracker Coundown we look to this piece of sheer class against from the @monaghangaa man who was in cracking form this year!



Was this his point of the year? pic.twitter.com/GZHo9OoKUM — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 22, 2018

2. MICHAEL QUINLIVAN (Tipperary) v Mayo

An overhead effort which he kicked with the outside of his left foot.

3. DESSIE MONE (Monaghan) v Tyrone

Scored from a near impossible angle in Omagh in the Ulster Championship

4. CATHAL McSHANE (Tyrone) v Meath

His equalising point in injury-time of a qualifier saved Tyrone’s season.

ALTERNATIVE AWARDS

JOHN B KEANE ‘THE FIELD’ AWARD

The narrowing of the pitch in Omagh for the Dublin v Tyrone game – allegedly at Sky’s request.

THE CUBA-NORTH KOREA AWARD FOR SERVICES TO AN OUTDATED IDEOLOGY

Fermanagh, Carlow and, to a lesser extent, Galway for their reliance on the blanket defence.

FAKE NEWS PRIZE

The GAA spokesman who justified the decision to switch the Kildare v Mayo game to Croke Park by suggesting there might be violent clashes on the streets of Newbridge if the game went ahead there.

GREATEST WORK OF FICTION AWARD

Whoever produced the original estimate for the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

YOU WILL NEVER MISS THEM UNTIL THEY ARE GONE AWARD

Christ, I thought I would never write this. But Mayo’s early exit was a huge blow to the 2018 championship.

THE CROCK OF GOLD AT THE END OF THE RAINBOW AWARD

The county manager who will be paid €100,000 next year.

THE BLACK CAT AWARD

The Roscommon footballers who reached the Super 8s after beating the collective might of Armagh and Leitrim.

Online Editors