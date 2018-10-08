SADLY, the game of Gaelic football is now in dire straits – and I’m not convinced the changes to the rules propsed last week will make much difference.

Pat Spillane gives his verdict on GAA spoofers, the proposed new rule changes and three ideas of his own

It’s a poor product both to play and watch,the proof being very obvious in falling attendance figures, tumbling TV ratings, and more hopelessly one-sided games at inter-county level.

The game has now become a possession-based contest, where the hand pass is the king, and defending in numbers is the central plank of many teams’ tactical plan.

But most of Gaelic football’s basic rules come from a time when it was a transmission game.

Straight off, let me get rid of the fake news that surrounds yours truly and a few other commentators of my vintage, that we are always talking about how, back in our day,the games were a lot better. That is absolute pure horses**t.

I have never made such a claim, nor would I because it would not be true.

Current players are now fitter,faster and far more skilful than in my era or any other.

It is how they are being used that lies at the heart of the problem.

For instance, Tyrone, with what I and many others considered a poor forward line, scored 1-14 in this year’s All-Ireland final.

That’s exactly the same total as Galway scored in winning the decider 20 years ago, when they had three attackers who compare well with anyone from any era, Michael Donnellan, Padraic Joyce and Jarlath Fallon.

Some apologists for the current game say that scoring is increasing from days of old – that changing the rules would bring us back to sterile catch-and-kick times.

They point to the 1960s, where the All-Ireland finals between 1963 and 1969 were won with totals of 1-9, 0-15, 0-12, 1-10, 1-9, 2-12 and 0-10.

Only Down’s 1968 victory over Kerry, when they scored that 2-12, would be considered acceptable now.

Two points need to be made. First, all those 1960s deciders were played over 60 minutes, and also you are getting higher scoring now because so many games are hopelessly one-sided turkey shoots where one team is utterly superior.

Gaelic Football was designed as a transmission game, it has become a possession game, where getting the ball via hand passing is all-important.

Why has this happened?

Because there is an industry now in football of managers and coaches, not just individuals, but someone bringing full coaching teams with him, going around our counties and clubs, bleeding them dry of finances as though they are messiahs.

And what are they doing? They are coaching hand passing and mass defences because they are the two easiest things to coach.

None of these heroes is coming to a club or a county that is struggling and offering a three-year plan of coaching and personnel improvement that would make players better footballers over that time.

No, it is just about promising to get a club to that county semi-final it hasn’t contested for 40 years, or to get the county out of Division 4 of the Allianz League, some tangible result, no matter how it is achieved.

Any result that means the coach retains his lucrative little earner.

So the first thing we must do is force these bluffers and spoofers, as I call them,to change their habits by changing some rules that place the emphasis on attacking skills.

The time to act is now. We now have the Rules Revision Committee report and I’ve put some more ideas of my own below.

Let county boards talk about them all over the next month and then send in their observations by the end of October.

Then the Management Committee will hope to trial them, in the National League next year, the ones that find approval, with the ultimately successful ones becoming full playing rules of the GAA by the championship of 2020.

Some of my ideas coincide with what the Rules Revision Committee are thinking, some are my own ideas.

However, it is important to state at the outset that this is not at all a knee-jerk reaction to Dublin’s current

dominance. The good teams adapt to anything thrown at them.

For instance, we had a rule change a couple of years ago that was clearly designed to cancel Stephen Cluxton’s kick-out schemes.

Cluxton found a Dublin man with 29 of his 31 kick-outs in this year’s All-Ireland final – so much for that idea

Spillane's verdict on proposed rule changes

So at last we now know what the Rules Revision Committee are proposing for my beloved Gaelic Football, a game badly in need of someone putting a pep in its step.

Let me take you on a quick canter through the five main proposals...

Proposal 1 – Hand pass

To introduce a restriction of three consecutive passes of the ball with the fist or open hand.

SPILLANE’S VERDICT: I’m delighted with this proposal; it’s even the number I had settled on myself when thinking about this.

My instinct is that it will work in terms of bringing back the primacy of the kicked pass.

However, there may be an issue where teams use hand passes to get around a blanket defence. The trial will show us whether it is a good or bad idea.

Proposal 2 – Sideline Kick

That the ball shall be played in a forward direction from the kick.

Exception: In the case of a sideline kick being taken by an attacking player on or inside the opponents’ 13-metre line, the ball may be kicked in any direction.

SPILLANE’S VERDICT: I like the idea of forcing players to take sideline kicks forward unless they are within the opponents 13m line.

I’d have gone further and applied this rule to all placed balls, but it’s a start.

Proposal 3 – The Mark

To extend the application of the mark to the clean catching of the ball on or inside the 20-metre line from a kick delivered on or beyond the 45-metre line without it touching the ground.

In the case of a mark being awarded to an attacking player on or inside the 20-metre line, the free, if availed of, shall be taken from the point on the 20-metre line directly in line where the mark is awarded. In the case of a mark being awarded to a defending player on or inside the 20-metre line, the free, if availed of, shall be taken from the point where the mark is awarded. The application of the mark in the two areas of it arising (ie as in current Rule and in new Proposal) shall be standardised as follows:

Up to 15 seconds shall be allowed for a free to be taken from a mark.

If the referee determines that the player who makes the mark has been injured and is unable to take the kick, the referee shall direct the player’s nearest team-mate to take the kick.

A score may be made from a free awarded for a mark.

Normal rules governing free-kicks shall apply (eg players being 13 metres from ball before it is kicked).

Exception: A free from a mark shall be taken from the hand(s) only.

l If a player opts to ‘play on’ when awarded a mark, he may be challenged, ie provisions (b) (i) and (ii) of the current Mark Rule shall not apply during the experimentation.

SPILLANE’S VERDICT: Extending the mark beyond its current limit of being direct from a kick-out?

I don’t know about that. It would lead to stop-start football and would cost the game its fluidity.

This is something I’d certainly like to see trialled to see how it works in a game, as I’m not sure it would make for a better Gaelic Football product.

Proposal 4 – Sin-Bin

The penalty on the day for a black card infraction or two yellow card infractions – an ordering off for 10 minutes in a sin-bin.

A subsequent black card infraction shall be penalised by the showing of a black card followed by a red card.

A subsequent yellow card infraction shall be penalised by the showing of a yellow card followed by a red card. In either case there shall be no substitution allowed.

The maximum number of substitutions in normal time to return to five.

The duties of a referee and sideline official to be amended in accordance with this Proposal.

SPILLANE’S VERDICT: The proposed sin-bin rule is a bit complicated, but I’m warming to having one in our game in some way because ‘taking one for the team’ has now become a basic part of the black card rule.

This version would see a player get 10 minutes in the sin-bin if he a) commits what is now a black card offence or b) gets a second yellow card.

The latter offence is now a sending off. To be sent off under the proposed rules you would need to receive a third yellow card.

I’m not sure about this at all. Frankly, to me it would encourage tactical, and repeated, fouling.

Proposal 5 – Kick-Out/Zoning

For a kick-out, two players only from each team shall be positioned between the two 45m lines.

The goalkeeper and a maximum of six players from each team shall be behind the respective 45m lines, until the ball is kicked.

The ball from the kick-out shall travel beyond the 45m line before being played by a player of the defending team.

Other Rules relating to the kick-out to remain unchanged.

Penalties:

(1) For another player on the team taking a kick-out to play the ball before it has travelled outside the 45m line or has been played by an opposing player.

(i) Cancel kick-out

(ii) Throw in the ball on defenders’ 20m line in front of the scoring space.

(2) For a player to cross a 45m line before the ball is kicked for the kick-out.

(3) For a player(s) to, in the opinion of the referee, to deliberately seek to delay the kick-out by not retreating behind the 45m lines in a timely manner.

Penalty for the above Fouls:

A 45m free off the ground and in front of the scoring space shall be awarded to the opposing team.

(4) For a player(s) of each team to simultaneously cross the 45m line(s) before the ball is kicked from the kick-out:

Penalty: A throw-in ball shall be awarded on the centre of the 45m line involved or at the centre of the field (if infringements are made on both 45m lines).

SPILLANE’S VERDICT: The midfield contest, where only four players can be in the landing area, I’m not so sure. In fact, I suspect it might make a cod of our game.

Great teams adapt to any change in rules, so what would Dublin do if this idea becomes a reality?

They might have Brian Fenton and Brian Howard waiting for an opposition kick-out.

However, on their own restarts they’ll have two fliers standing shoulder to shoulder in the middle, say Jack McCaffrey and Niall Scully.

On a signal from Stephen Cluxton they will each gallop into the acres of space around the middle and he will find one of the pair with a laser kick-out.

No, teams will do everything to ensure this new midfield contest does not allow players like Fenton, Kevin Feely (Kildare), David Moran (Kerry) and Tom Parsons (Mayo) to show off their catching skills.

Pat Spillane's proposed rule changes

I have ideas of my own concerning the rules that might get people thinking.

What about reducing the playing numbers to 13-a-side, to make space on the pitch. It would definitely help those rural clubs struggling to field teams, for one thing.

There could also be two points given for a score kicked from outside a 35metre line from play.

The offensive mark, where you get a free shot for taking a clean catch in an attacking area? I can see why some people would like it, but I don’t – for two reasons.

We’d be like Aussie Rules, with every team obliged to search for and field 6ft 9in full-forwards. That would signal the end of one of the great features of our game, the nippy and accurate corner-forward. At least it’s an idea, so there’s three more to add to the pot.

We are at last thinking about these important issues.

Online Editors