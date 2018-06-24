Pat Spillane says that Galway won't beat any of the top four teams in Croke Park this season unless they change to a more attacking strategy.

Pat Spillane says that Galway won't beat any of the top four teams in Croke Park this season unless they change to a more attacking strategy.

Pat Spillane: Galway manager's post-match comments put him in the same bracket as Mickey Harte and Jose Mourinho

The Tribesmen have been on an upward curve under manager Kevin Walsh, reaching this year's Division 1 league final and winning back the Connacht title at Dr Hyde Park after beating Roscommon last weekend.

Despite these successes, Spillane feels that Galway's defensive set-up is holding the team back from claiming the ultimate prize, and he criticised Walsh for his post-match rebuttal to critics of his system after beating Roscommon. "Kevin Walsh was quick to fire a few barbs at his critics afterwards," Spillane wrote in his Sunday World column.

"He wondered whether we knew what we were talking about when we mention words like transition. I thought it was an odd reaction because the golden rule in sport is that the winning manager does not need to defend his tactics. "I've never heard Brian Cody, Mick O'Dwyer or Jim Gavin having a pop at their critics after their team wins. On the other hand, Mickey Harte and Jose Mourinho have made it into an art form."

Spillane also feels that Galway's system will be exposed when they arrive in Croke Park for the Super 8s. "I don't believe Galway would beat any of the top four sides - including Mayo - in a knockout game in Croke Park," he added.

"They are a work in progress. They have youth and a decent subs bench, which is a great starting point. "All they need now is to believe in themselves, focus less on the opposition and concentrate on their own strengths."

Read Pat Spillane's full column in The Sunday World.

Online Editors