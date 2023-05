Pat Spillane: Elderly people in Ireland have far more pressing issues to worry them than GAAGO

“Frankly, I’ve no story to regale you with about old people having to walk two or three miles to see a hurling game on a computer”

30 April 2023; Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton before the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Pat Spillane Yesterday at 19:36